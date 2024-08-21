All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|74
|53
|.583
|—
|New York
|73
|53
|.579
|½
|Boston
|66
|59
|.528
|7
|Tampa Bay
|63
|62
|.504
|10
|Toronto
|59
|67
|.468
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|73
|52
|.584
|—
|Kansas City
|70
|56
|.556
|3½
|Minnesota
|70
|56
|.556
|3½
|Detroit
|61
|65
|.484
|12½
|Chicago
|30
|97
|.236
|44
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|68
|57
|.544
|—
|Seattle
|64
|63
|.504
|5
|Texas
|58
|69
|.457
|11
|Los Angeles
|54
|72
|.429
|14½
|Oakland
|54
|72
|.429
|14½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|73
|52
|.584
|—
|Atlanta
|67
|58
|.536
|6
|New York
|65
|61
|.516
|8½
|Washington
|56
|70
|.444
|17½
|Miami
|46
|80
|.365
|27½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|73
|52
|.584
|—
|Chicago
|62
|64
|.492
|11½
|St. Louis
|61
|64
|.488
|12
|Cincinnati
|61
|65
|.484
|12½
|Pittsburgh
|59
|66
|.472
|14
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|75
|52
|.591
|—
|San Diego
|72
|55
|.567
|3
|Arizona
|71
|56
|.559
|4
|San Francisco
|65
|63
|.508
|10½
|Colorado
|47
|79
|.373
|27½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 4, Baltimore 3
Cincinnati 6, Toronto 3
Texas 4, Pittsburgh 3
Kansas City 5, L.A. Angels 3
Houston 5, Boston 4
San Diego 5, Minnesota 3
Oakland 3, Tampa Bay 0
San Francisco 5, Chicago White Sox 3
L.A. Dodgers 3, Seattle 0
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto 10, Cincinnati 3
Baltimore 9, N.Y. Mets 5
Pittsburgh 4, Texas 0
Chicago Cubs 3, Detroit 1
Boston 6, Houston 5
L.A. Angels 9, Kansas City 5
Cleveland 9, N.Y. Yankees 5, 12 innings
Tampa Bay 1, Oakland 0
San Francisco 4, Chicago White Sox 1
San Diego 7, Minnesota 5
L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 3
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore (Irvin 6-5) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 9-5), 1:10 p.m.
Boston (Criswell 5-4) at Houston (Verlander 3-2), 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Germán 0-0) at Texas (Heaney 4-13), 2:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Crochet 6-9) at San Francisco (Webb 11-8), 3:45 p.m.
Minnesota (Woods Richardson 4-3) at San Diego (Waldron 7-10), 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Cantillo 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 6-10), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Martinez 6-6) at Toronto (Rodríguez 1-5), 7:07 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 8-7), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Cueto 0-0) at Kansas City (Lorenzen 6-6), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Pepiot 6-5) at Oakland (Spence 7-8), 9:40 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 7-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Flaherty 9-5), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 7:08 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Arizona 9, Miami 6
N.Y. Mets 4, Baltimore 3
Cincinnati 6, Toronto 3
Texas 4, Pittsburgh 3
San Diego 5, Minnesota 3
San Francisco 5, Chicago White Sox 3
L.A. Dodgers 3, Seattle 0
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona 3, Miami 1
Colorado 3, Washington 1
Toronto 10, Cincinnati 3
Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 1
Baltimore 9, N.Y. Mets 5
Pittsburgh 4, Texas 0
Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 2
Chicago Cubs 3, Detroit 1
San Francisco 4, Chicago White Sox 1
San Diego 7, Minnesota 5
L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 3
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore (Irvin 6-5) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 9-5), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Germán 0-0) at Texas (Heaney 4-13), 2:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Crochet 6-9) at San Francisco (Webb 11-8), 3:45 p.m.
Arizona (Montgomery 8-6) at Miami (Muñoz 2-7), 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Woods Richardson 4-3) at San Diego (Waldron 7-10), 6:40 p.m.
Colorado (Gordon 0-4) at Washington (Parker 6-7), 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Martinez 6-6) at Toronto (Rodríguez 1-5), 7:07 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 11-6) at Atlanta (Fried 7-7), 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Myers 6-5) at St. Louis (Gibson 7-5), 7:45 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 8-7), 8:05 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 7-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Flaherty 9-5), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Colorado at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
