All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 74 53 .583 — New York 73 53 .579 ½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 74 53 .583 — New York 73 53 .579 ½ Boston 66 59 .528 7 Tampa Bay 63 62 .504 10 Toronto 59 67 .468 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 73 52 .584 — Kansas City 70 56 .556 3½ Minnesota 70 56 .556 3½ Detroit 61 65 .484 12½ Chicago 30 97 .236 44

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 68 57 .544 — Seattle 64 63 .504 5 Texas 58 69 .457 11 Los Angeles 54 72 .429 14½ Oakland 54 72 .429 14½

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 73 52 .584 — Atlanta 67 58 .536 6 New York 65 61 .516 8½ Washington 56 70 .444 17½ Miami 46 80 .365 27½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 73 52 .584 — Chicago 62 64 .492 11½ St. Louis 61 64 .488 12 Cincinnati 61 65 .484 12½ Pittsburgh 59 66 .472 14

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 75 52 .591 — San Diego 72 55 .567 3 Arizona 71 56 .559 4 San Francisco 65 63 .508 10½ Colorado 47 79 .373 27½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 4, Baltimore 3

Cincinnati 6, Toronto 3

Texas 4, Pittsburgh 3

Kansas City 5, L.A. Angels 3

Houston 5, Boston 4

San Diego 5, Minnesota 3

Oakland 3, Tampa Bay 0

San Francisco 5, Chicago White Sox 3

L.A. Dodgers 3, Seattle 0

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto 10, Cincinnati 3

Baltimore 9, N.Y. Mets 5

Pittsburgh 4, Texas 0

Chicago Cubs 3, Detroit 1

Boston 6, Houston 5

L.A. Angels 9, Kansas City 5

Cleveland 9, N.Y. Yankees 5, 12 innings

Tampa Bay 1, Oakland 0

San Francisco 4, Chicago White Sox 1

San Diego 7, Minnesota 5

L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 3

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore (Irvin 6-5) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 9-5), 1:10 p.m.

Boston (Criswell 5-4) at Houston (Verlander 3-2), 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Germán 0-0) at Texas (Heaney 4-13), 2:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Crochet 6-9) at San Francisco (Webb 11-8), 3:45 p.m.

Minnesota (Woods Richardson 4-3) at San Diego (Waldron 7-10), 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Cantillo 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 6-10), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Martinez 6-6) at Toronto (Rodríguez 1-5), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 8-7), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Cueto 0-0) at Kansas City (Lorenzen 6-6), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Pepiot 6-5) at Oakland (Spence 7-8), 9:40 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 7-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Flaherty 9-5), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:08 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Arizona 9, Miami 6

N.Y. Mets 4, Baltimore 3

Cincinnati 6, Toronto 3

Texas 4, Pittsburgh 3

San Diego 5, Minnesota 3

San Francisco 5, Chicago White Sox 3

L.A. Dodgers 3, Seattle 0

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona 3, Miami 1

Colorado 3, Washington 1

Toronto 10, Cincinnati 3

Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 1

Baltimore 9, N.Y. Mets 5

Pittsburgh 4, Texas 0

Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 2

Chicago Cubs 3, Detroit 1

San Francisco 4, Chicago White Sox 1

San Diego 7, Minnesota 5

L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 3

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore (Irvin 6-5) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 9-5), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Germán 0-0) at Texas (Heaney 4-13), 2:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Crochet 6-9) at San Francisco (Webb 11-8), 3:45 p.m.

Arizona (Montgomery 8-6) at Miami (Muñoz 2-7), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Woods Richardson 4-3) at San Diego (Waldron 7-10), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Gordon 0-4) at Washington (Parker 6-7), 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Martinez 6-6) at Toronto (Rodríguez 1-5), 7:07 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 11-6) at Atlanta (Fried 7-7), 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Myers 6-5) at St. Louis (Gibson 7-5), 7:45 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 8-7), 8:05 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 7-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Flaherty 9-5), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Colorado at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

