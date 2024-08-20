All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|73
|52
|.584
|—
|Baltimore
|73
|53
|.579
|½
|Boston
|65
|59
|.524
|7½
|Tampa Bay
|62
|62
|.500
|10½
|Toronto
|58
|67
|.464
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|72
|52
|.581
|—
|Kansas City
|70
|55
|.560
|2½
|Minnesota
|70
|55
|.560
|2½
|Detroit
|61
|64
|.488
|11½
|Chicago
|30
|96
|.238
|43
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|68
|56
|.548
|—
|Seattle
|64
|62
|.508
|5
|Texas
|58
|68
|.460
|11
|Oakland
|54
|71
|.432
|14½
|Los Angeles
|53
|72
|.424
|15½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|73
|51
|.589
|—
|Atlanta
|66
|58
|.532
|7
|New York
|65
|60
|.520
|8½
|Washington
|56
|69
|.448
|17½
|Miami
|46
|79
|.368
|27½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|72
|52
|.581
|—
|St. Louis
|61
|63
|.492
|11
|Chicago
|61
|64
|.488
|11½
|Cincinnati
|61
|64
|.488
|11½
|Pittsburgh
|58
|66
|.468
|14
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|74
|52
|.587
|—
|San Diego
|71
|55
|.563
|3
|Arizona
|70
|56
|.556
|4
|San Francisco
|64
|63
|.504
|10½
|Colorado
|46
|79
|.368
|27½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Houston 2, Chicago White Sox 0
Baltimore 4, Boston 2
Milwaukee 2, Cleveland 0
Kansas City 8, Cincinnati 1
Seattle 10, Pittsburgh 3
Toronto 1, Chicago Cubs 0
Tampa Bay 8, Arizona 7, 12 innings
Texas 6, Minnesota 5, 10 innings
Atlanta 3, L.A. Angels 1
San Francisco 4, Oakland 2, 10 innings
Detroit 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 4, Baltimore 3
Cincinnati 6, Toronto 3
Texas 4, Pittsburgh 3
Kansas City 5, L.A. Angels 3
Houston 5, Boston 4
San Diego 5, Minnesota 3
Oakland 3, Tampa Bay 0
San Francisco 5, Chicago White Sox 3
L.A. Dodgers 3, Seattle 0
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland (Boyd 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 12-6), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Spiers 4-4) at Toronto (Berríos 11-9), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 5-9) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 6-8), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 5-3), 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 10-7) at Texas (Bradford 4-0), 8:05 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 5-8) at Houston (Blanco 9-6), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Anderson 9-11) at Kansas City (Ragans 10-7), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 12-5) at San Diego (Pérez 3-5), 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Baz 0-2) at Oakland (Estes 5-5), 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Martin 0-1) at San Francisco (Ray 2-2), 9:45 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 9-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-4), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Minnesota at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Milwaukee 2, Cleveland 0
Kansas City 8, Cincinnati 1
Seattle 10, Pittsburgh 3
Washington 6, Philadelphia 4
L.A. Dodgers 2, St. Louis 1
Toronto 1, Chicago Cubs 0
Tampa Bay 8, Arizona 7, 12 innings
Colorado 3, San Diego 2
Atlanta 3, L.A. Angels 1
San Francisco 4, Oakland 2, 10 innings
Monday’s Games
Arizona 9, Miami 6
N.Y. Mets 4, Baltimore 3
Cincinnati 6, Toronto 3
Texas 4, Pittsburgh 3
San Diego 5, Minnesota 3
San Francisco 5, Chicago White Sox 3
L.A. Dodgers 3, Seattle 0
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona (Rodriguez 1-0) at Miami (Cabrera 2-4), 6:40 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 3-8) at Washington (Herz 2-5), 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Spiers 4-4) at Toronto (Berríos 11-9), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 5-9) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 6-8), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 12-5) at Atlanta (López 7-4), 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Montas 5-8) at St. Louis (Fedde 8-6), 7:45 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 5-3), 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 10-7) at Texas (Bradford 4-0), 8:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 12-5) at San Diego (Pérez 3-5), 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Martin 0-1) at San Francisco (Ray 2-2), 9:45 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 9-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-4), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
