All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 73 52 .584 — Baltimore 73 53 .579 ½ Boston 65 59 .524 7½ Tampa Bay 62 62 .500 10½ Toronto 58 67 .464 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 72 52 .581 — Kansas City 70 55 .560 2½ Minnesota 70 55 .560 2½ Detroit 61 64 .488 11½ Chicago 30 96 .238 43

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 68 56 .548 — Seattle 64 62 .508 5 Texas 58 68 .460 11 Oakland 54 71 .432 14½ Los Angeles 53 72 .424 15½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 73 51 .589 — Atlanta 66 58 .532 7 New York 65 60 .520 8½ Washington 56 69 .448 17½ Miami 46 79 .368 27½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 72 52 .581 — St. Louis 61 63 .492 11 Chicago 61 64 .488 11½ Cincinnati 61 64 .488 11½ Pittsburgh 58 66 .468 14

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 74 52 .587 — San Diego 71 55 .563 3 Arizona 70 56 .556 4 San Francisco 64 63 .504 10½ Colorado 46 79 .368 27½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Houston 2, Chicago White Sox 0

Baltimore 4, Boston 2

Milwaukee 2, Cleveland 0

Kansas City 8, Cincinnati 1

Seattle 10, Pittsburgh 3

Toronto 1, Chicago Cubs 0

Tampa Bay 8, Arizona 7, 12 innings

Texas 6, Minnesota 5, 10 innings

Atlanta 3, L.A. Angels 1

San Francisco 4, Oakland 2, 10 innings

Detroit 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 4, Baltimore 3

Cincinnati 6, Toronto 3

Texas 4, Pittsburgh 3

Kansas City 5, L.A. Angels 3

Houston 5, Boston 4

San Diego 5, Minnesota 3

Oakland 3, Tampa Bay 0

San Francisco 5, Chicago White Sox 3

L.A. Dodgers 3, Seattle 0

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland (Boyd 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 12-6), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Spiers 4-4) at Toronto (Berríos 11-9), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 5-9) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 6-8), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 5-3), 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 10-7) at Texas (Bradford 4-0), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 5-8) at Houston (Blanco 9-6), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 9-11) at Kansas City (Ragans 10-7), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 12-5) at San Diego (Pérez 3-5), 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Baz 0-2) at Oakland (Estes 5-5), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Martin 0-1) at San Francisco (Ray 2-2), 9:45 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 9-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-4), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Milwaukee 2, Cleveland 0

Kansas City 8, Cincinnati 1

Seattle 10, Pittsburgh 3

Washington 6, Philadelphia 4

L.A. Dodgers 2, St. Louis 1

Toronto 1, Chicago Cubs 0

Tampa Bay 8, Arizona 7, 12 innings

Colorado 3, San Diego 2

Atlanta 3, L.A. Angels 1

San Francisco 4, Oakland 2, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Arizona 9, Miami 6

N.Y. Mets 4, Baltimore 3

Cincinnati 6, Toronto 3

Texas 4, Pittsburgh 3

San Diego 5, Minnesota 3

San Francisco 5, Chicago White Sox 3

L.A. Dodgers 3, Seattle 0

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona (Rodriguez 1-0) at Miami (Cabrera 2-4), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 3-8) at Washington (Herz 2-5), 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Spiers 4-4) at Toronto (Berríos 11-9), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 5-9) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 6-8), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 12-5) at Atlanta (López 7-4), 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Montas 5-8) at St. Louis (Fedde 8-6), 7:45 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 5-3), 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 10-7) at Texas (Bradford 4-0), 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 12-5) at San Diego (Pérez 3-5), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Martin 0-1) at San Francisco (Ray 2-2), 9:45 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 9-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-4), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

