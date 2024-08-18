All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|73
|52
|.584
|—
|New York
|73
|52
|.584
|—
|Boston
|65
|58
|.528
|7
|Tampa Bay
|62
|61
|.504
|10
|Toronto
|58
|66
|.468
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|72
|52
|.581
|—
|Minnesota
|70
|54
|.565
|2
|Kansas City
|69
|55
|.556
|3
|Detroit
|61
|64
|.488
|11½
|Chicago
|30
|95
|.240
|42½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|67
|56
|.545
|—
|Seattle
|64
|61
|.512
|4
|Texas
|57
|68
|.456
|11
|Los Angeles
|53
|71
|.427
|14½
|Oakland
|53
|71
|.427
|14½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|73
|51
|.589
|—
|Atlanta
|66
|58
|.532
|7
|New York
|64
|60
|.516
|9
|Washington
|56
|69
|.448
|17½
|Miami
|46
|78
|.371
|27
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|72
|52
|.581
|—
|St. Louis
|61
|63
|.492
|11
|Chicago
|61
|64
|.488
|11½
|Cincinnati
|60
|64
|.484
|12
|Pittsburgh
|58
|65
|.472
|13½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|73
|52
|.584
|—
|San Diego
|70
|55
|.560
|3
|Arizona
|69
|56
|.552
|4
|San Francisco
|63
|63
|.500
|10½
|Colorado
|46
|79
|.368
|27
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Detroit 4, N.Y. Yankees 0
Pittsburgh 7, Seattle 2
Chicago Cubs 3, Toronto 2
Tampa Bay 6, Arizona 1
Kansas City 13, Cincinnati 1
Minnesota 5, Texas 2
Milwaukee 2, Cleveland 1
Houston 6, Chicago White Sox 1
Oakland 2, San Francisco 0
Boston 5, Baltimore 1
Atlanta 11, L.A. Angels 3
Sunday’s Games
Houston 2, Chicago White Sox 0
Baltimore 4, Boston 2
Milwaukee 2, Cleveland 0
Kansas City 8, Cincinnati 1
Seattle 10, Pittsburgh 3
Toronto 1, Chicago Cubs 0
Tampa Bay 8, Arizona 7, 12 innings
Texas 6, Minnesota 5, 10 innings
Atlanta 3, L.A. Angels 1
San Francisco 4, Oakland 2, 10 innings
Detroit 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati (Greene 9-4) at Toronto (Gausman 11-8), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Rogers 2-11) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 7-1), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Ortiz 5-3) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Boston (Houck 8-8) at Houston (Kikuchi 6-9), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Fulmer 0-3) at Kansas City (Lugo 13-7), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Matthews 1-0) at San Diego (King 10-6), 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Bradley 6-7) at Oakland (Boyle 2-5), 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cannon 2-6) at San Francisco (Harrison 6-5), 9:45 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 5-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Stone 10-5), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh 7, Seattle 2
Chicago Cubs 3, Toronto 2
N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 0
Tampa Bay 6, Arizona 1
Philadelphia 5, Washington 1
Kansas City 13, Cincinnati 1
Milwaukee 2, Cleveland 1
St. Louis 5, L.A. Dodgers 2
Oakland 2, San Francisco 0
San Diego 8, Colorado 3
Atlanta 11, L.A. Angels 3
Sunday’s Games
Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Milwaukee 2, Cleveland 0
Kansas City 8, Cincinnati 1
Seattle 10, Pittsburgh 3
Washington 6, Philadelphia 4
L.A. Dodgers 2, St. Louis 1
Toronto 1, Chicago Cubs 0
Tampa Bay 8, Arizona 7, 12 innings
Colorado 3, San Diego 2
Atlanta 3, L.A. Angels 1
San Francisco 4, Oakland 2, 10 innings
Monday’s Games
Arizona (Pfaadt 7-6) at Miami (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 9-4) at Toronto (Gausman 11-8), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Rogers 2-11) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 7-1), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Ortiz 5-3) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Matthews 1-0) at San Diego (King 10-6), 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cannon 2-6) at San Francisco (Harrison 6-5), 9:45 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 5-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Stone 10-5), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Minnesota at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.