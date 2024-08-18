All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 73 52 .584 — New York 73 52 .584 —…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 73 52 .584 — New York 73 52 .584 — Boston 65 58 .528 7 Tampa Bay 62 61 .504 10 Toronto 58 66 .468 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 72 52 .581 — Minnesota 70 54 .565 2 Kansas City 69 55 .556 3 Detroit 61 64 .488 11½ Chicago 30 95 .240 42½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 67 56 .545 — Seattle 64 61 .512 4 Texas 57 68 .456 11 Los Angeles 53 71 .427 14½ Oakland 53 71 .427 14½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 73 51 .589 — Atlanta 66 58 .532 7 New York 64 60 .516 9 Washington 56 69 .448 17½ Miami 46 78 .371 27

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 72 52 .581 — St. Louis 61 63 .492 11 Chicago 61 64 .488 11½ Cincinnati 60 64 .484 12 Pittsburgh 58 65 .472 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 73 52 .584 — San Diego 70 55 .560 3 Arizona 69 56 .552 4 San Francisco 63 63 .500 10½ Colorado 46 79 .368 27

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Detroit 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

Pittsburgh 7, Seattle 2

Chicago Cubs 3, Toronto 2

Tampa Bay 6, Arizona 1

Kansas City 13, Cincinnati 1

Minnesota 5, Texas 2

Milwaukee 2, Cleveland 1

Houston 6, Chicago White Sox 1

Oakland 2, San Francisco 0

Boston 5, Baltimore 1

Atlanta 11, L.A. Angels 3

Sunday’s Games

Houston 2, Chicago White Sox 0

Baltimore 4, Boston 2

Milwaukee 2, Cleveland 0

Kansas City 8, Cincinnati 1

Seattle 10, Pittsburgh 3

Toronto 1, Chicago Cubs 0

Tampa Bay 8, Arizona 7, 12 innings

Texas 6, Minnesota 5, 10 innings

Atlanta 3, L.A. Angels 1

San Francisco 4, Oakland 2, 10 innings

Detroit 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati (Greene 9-4) at Toronto (Gausman 11-8), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Rogers 2-11) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 7-1), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Ortiz 5-3) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Houck 8-8) at Houston (Kikuchi 6-9), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Fulmer 0-3) at Kansas City (Lugo 13-7), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Matthews 1-0) at San Diego (King 10-6), 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 6-7) at Oakland (Boyle 2-5), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cannon 2-6) at San Francisco (Harrison 6-5), 9:45 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 5-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Stone 10-5), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh 7, Seattle 2

Chicago Cubs 3, Toronto 2

N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 0

Tampa Bay 6, Arizona 1

Philadelphia 5, Washington 1

Kansas City 13, Cincinnati 1

Milwaukee 2, Cleveland 1

St. Louis 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

Oakland 2, San Francisco 0

San Diego 8, Colorado 3

Atlanta 11, L.A. Angels 3

Sunday’s Games

Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Milwaukee 2, Cleveland 0

Kansas City 8, Cincinnati 1

Seattle 10, Pittsburgh 3

Washington 6, Philadelphia 4

L.A. Dodgers 2, St. Louis 1

Toronto 1, Chicago Cubs 0

Tampa Bay 8, Arizona 7, 12 innings

Colorado 3, San Diego 2

Atlanta 3, L.A. Angels 1

San Francisco 4, Oakland 2, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Arizona (Pfaadt 7-6) at Miami (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 9-4) at Toronto (Gausman 11-8), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Rogers 2-11) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 7-1), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Ortiz 5-3) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Matthews 1-0) at San Diego (King 10-6), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cannon 2-6) at San Francisco (Harrison 6-5), 9:45 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 5-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Stone 10-5), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.