All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 73 51 .589 — Baltimore 72 52 .581 1 Boston 65 57 .533 7 Tampa Bay 61 61 .500 11 Toronto 57 66 .463 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 72 51 .585 — Minnesota 70 53 .569 2 Kansas City 68 55 .553 4 Detroit 60 64 .484 12½ Chicago 30 94 .242 42½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 66 56 .541 — Seattle 63 61 .508 4 Texas 56 68 .452 11 Los Angeles 53 70 .431 13½ Oakland 53 70 .431 13½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 73 50 .593 — Atlanta 65 58 .528 8 New York 64 59 .520 9 Washington 55 69 .444 18½ Miami 45 78 .366 28

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 71 52 .577 — St. Louis 61 62 .496 10 Chicago 61 63 .492 10½ Cincinnati 60 63 .488 11 Pittsburgh 58 64 .475 12½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 72 52 .581 — San Diego 70 54 .565 2 Arizona 69 55 .556 3 San Francisco 62 63 .496 10½ Colorado 45 79 .363 27

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 6, Toronto 5, 10 innings

Kansas City 7, Cincinnati 1

N.Y. Yankees 3, Detroit 0

Pittsburgh 5, Seattle 3

Tampa Bay 5, Arizona 4

Boston 12, Baltimore 10

Minnesota 4, Texas 3

Milwaukee 5, Cleveland 3

Chicago White Sox 5, Houston 4

L.A. Angels 3, Atlanta 2

Saturday’s Games

Detroit 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

Pittsburgh 7, Seattle 2

Chicago Cubs 3, Toronto 2

Tampa Bay 6, Arizona 1

Kansas City 13, Cincinnati 1

Minnesota 5, Texas 2

Milwaukee 2, Cleveland 1

Houston 6, Chicago White Sox 1

Oakland 2, San Francisco 0

Boston 5, Baltimore 1

Atlanta 11, L.A. Angels 3

Sunday’s Games

Boston (Crawford 8-9) at Baltimore (Suárez 5-4), 1:35 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 8-9) at Pittsburgh (Woodford 0-4), 1:35 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 8-8) at Cincinnati (Abbott 10-9), 1:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Bush 0-1) at Houston (Valdez 12-5), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Lively 10-7) at Milwaukee (Rea 10-4), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Francis 5-3) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 9-2), 2:20 p.m.

Minnesota (López 11-8) at Texas (Mahle 0-1), 2:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 6-7) at L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 1-2), 4:07 p.m.

San Francisco (Snell 2-3) at Oakland (Sears 10-8), 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 8-6) at Detroit (Skubal 14-4), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 6, Toronto 5, 10 innings

Kansas City 7, Cincinnati 1

Pittsburgh 5, Seattle 3

Tampa Bay 5, Arizona 4

Philadelphia 3, Washington 2

N.Y. Mets 7, Miami 3

Milwaukee 5, Cleveland 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, St. Louis 6

Colorado 7, San Diego 3

L.A. Angels 3, Atlanta 2

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh 7, Seattle 2

Chicago Cubs 3, Toronto 2

N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 0

Tampa Bay 6, Arizona 1

Philadelphia 5, Washington 1

Kansas City 13, Cincinnati 1

Milwaukee 2, Cleveland 1

St. Louis 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

Oakland 2, San Francisco 0

San Diego 8, Colorado 3

Atlanta 11, L.A. Angels 3

Sunday’s Games

Miami (Bellozo 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Blackburn 5-3), 12:05 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 8-9) at Pittsburgh (Woodford 0-4), 1:35 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 9-10) at Philadelphia (Walker 3-4), 1:35 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 8-8) at Cincinnati (Abbott 10-9), 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Lively 10-7) at Milwaukee (Rea 10-4), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-2) at St. Louis (Gray 11-7), 2:15 p.m.

Toronto (Francis 5-3) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 9-2), 2:20 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 3-4) at Colorado (Blalock 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 6-7) at L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 1-2), 4:07 p.m.

San Francisco (Snell 2-3) at Oakland (Sears 10-8), 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

