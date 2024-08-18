All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|73
|51
|.589
|—
|Baltimore
|72
|52
|.581
|1
|Boston
|65
|57
|.533
|7
|Tampa Bay
|61
|61
|.500
|11
|Toronto
|57
|66
|.463
|15½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|72
|51
|.585
|—
|Minnesota
|70
|53
|.569
|2
|Kansas City
|68
|55
|.553
|4
|Detroit
|60
|64
|.484
|12½
|Chicago
|30
|94
|.242
|42½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|66
|56
|.541
|—
|Seattle
|63
|61
|.508
|4
|Texas
|56
|68
|.452
|11
|Los Angeles
|53
|70
|.431
|13½
|Oakland
|53
|70
|.431
|13½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|73
|50
|.593
|—
|Atlanta
|65
|58
|.528
|8
|New York
|64
|59
|.520
|9
|Washington
|55
|69
|.444
|18½
|Miami
|45
|78
|.366
|28
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|71
|52
|.577
|—
|St. Louis
|61
|62
|.496
|10
|Chicago
|61
|63
|.492
|10½
|Cincinnati
|60
|63
|.488
|11
|Pittsburgh
|58
|64
|.475
|12½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|72
|52
|.581
|—
|San Diego
|70
|54
|.565
|2
|Arizona
|69
|55
|.556
|3
|San Francisco
|62
|63
|.496
|10½
|Colorado
|45
|79
|.363
|27
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 6, Toronto 5, 10 innings
Kansas City 7, Cincinnati 1
N.Y. Yankees 3, Detroit 0
Pittsburgh 5, Seattle 3
Tampa Bay 5, Arizona 4
Boston 12, Baltimore 10
Minnesota 4, Texas 3
Milwaukee 5, Cleveland 3
Chicago White Sox 5, Houston 4
L.A. Angels 3, Atlanta 2
Saturday’s Games
Detroit 4, N.Y. Yankees 0
Pittsburgh 7, Seattle 2
Chicago Cubs 3, Toronto 2
Tampa Bay 6, Arizona 1
Kansas City 13, Cincinnati 1
Minnesota 5, Texas 2
Milwaukee 2, Cleveland 1
Houston 6, Chicago White Sox 1
Oakland 2, San Francisco 0
Boston 5, Baltimore 1
Atlanta 11, L.A. Angels 3
Sunday’s Games
Boston (Crawford 8-9) at Baltimore (Suárez 5-4), 1:35 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 8-9) at Pittsburgh (Woodford 0-4), 1:35 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-0), 1:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 8-8) at Cincinnati (Abbott 10-9), 1:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Bush 0-1) at Houston (Valdez 12-5), 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Lively 10-7) at Milwaukee (Rea 10-4), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Francis 5-3) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 9-2), 2:20 p.m.
Minnesota (López 11-8) at Texas (Mahle 0-1), 2:35 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 6-7) at L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 1-2), 4:07 p.m.
San Francisco (Snell 2-3) at Oakland (Sears 10-8), 4:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 8-6) at Detroit (Skubal 14-4), 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 6, Toronto 5, 10 innings
Kansas City 7, Cincinnati 1
Pittsburgh 5, Seattle 3
Tampa Bay 5, Arizona 4
Philadelphia 3, Washington 2
N.Y. Mets 7, Miami 3
Milwaukee 5, Cleveland 3
L.A. Dodgers 7, St. Louis 6
Colorado 7, San Diego 3
L.A. Angels 3, Atlanta 2
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh 7, Seattle 2
Chicago Cubs 3, Toronto 2
N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 0
Tampa Bay 6, Arizona 1
Philadelphia 5, Washington 1
Kansas City 13, Cincinnati 1
Milwaukee 2, Cleveland 1
St. Louis 5, L.A. Dodgers 2
Oakland 2, San Francisco 0
San Diego 8, Colorado 3
Atlanta 11, L.A. Angels 3
Sunday’s Games
Miami (Bellozo 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Blackburn 5-3), 12:05 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 8-9) at Pittsburgh (Woodford 0-4), 1:35 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 9-10) at Philadelphia (Walker 3-4), 1:35 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-0), 1:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 8-8) at Cincinnati (Abbott 10-9), 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Lively 10-7) at Milwaukee (Rea 10-4), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-2) at St. Louis (Gray 11-7), 2:15 p.m.
Toronto (Francis 5-3) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 9-2), 2:20 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 3-4) at Colorado (Blalock 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 6-7) at L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 1-2), 4:07 p.m.
San Francisco (Snell 2-3) at Oakland (Sears 10-8), 4:07 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Minnesota at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
