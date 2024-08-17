All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|73
|50
|.593
|—
|Baltimore
|72
|51
|.585
|1
|Boston
|64
|57
|.529
|8
|Tampa Bay
|60
|61
|.496
|12
|Toronto
|57
|65
|.467
|15½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|72
|50
|.590
|—
|Minnesota
|69
|53
|.566
|3
|Kansas City
|67
|55
|.549
|5
|Detroit
|59
|64
|.480
|13½
|Chicago
|30
|93
|.244
|42½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|65
|56
|.537
|—
|Seattle
|63
|60
|.512
|3
|Texas
|56
|67
|.455
|10
|Los Angeles
|53
|69
|.434
|12½
|Oakland
|52
|70
|.426
|13½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|72
|50
|.590
|—
|Atlanta
|64
|58
|.525
|8
|New York
|63
|59
|.516
|9
|Washington
|55
|68
|.447
|17½
|Miami
|45
|77
|.369
|27
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|70
|52
|.574
|—
|Cincinnati
|60
|62
|.492
|10
|St. Louis
|60
|62
|.492
|10
|Chicago
|60
|63
|.488
|10½
|Pittsburgh
|57
|64
|.471
|12½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|72
|51
|.585
|—
|Arizona
|69
|54
|.561
|3
|San Diego
|69
|54
|.561
|3
|San Francisco
|62
|62
|.500
|10½
|Colorado
|45
|78
|.366
|27
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Detroit 2, Seattle 1
Oakland 7, N.Y. Mets 6
Baltimore 5, Boston 1
Minnesota 3, Texas 2
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 6, Toronto 5, 10 innings
Kansas City 7, Cincinnati 1
N.Y. Yankees 3, Detroit 0
Pittsburgh 5, Seattle 3
Tampa Bay 5, Arizona 4
Boston 12, Baltimore 10
Minnesota 4, Texas 3
Milwaukee 5, Cleveland 3
Chicago White Sox 5, Houston 4
L.A. Angels 3, Atlanta 2
Saturday’s Games
Seattle (Castillo 10-11) at Pittsburgh (Falter 5-7), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 13-7) at Detroit (Montero 3-5), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 9-11) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-5), 2:20 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 9-5) at Tampa Bay (Springs 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Wacha 9-6) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 9-4), 6:40 p.m.
Boston (Bello 10-5) at Baltimore (Povich 1-5), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Festa 2-2) at Texas (Eovaldi 8-6), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Birdsong 3-2) at Oakland (Bido 3-3), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Flexen 2-11) at Houston (Brown 10-7), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 10-4) at Milwaukee (Peralta 7-7), 7:15 p.m.
Atlanta (Sale 13-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 4-10), 9:38 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Boston at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Seattle at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Arizona at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee 6, L.A. Dodgers 4
Oakland 7, N.Y. Mets 6
San Francisco 6, Atlanta 0
Philadelphia 13, Washington 3
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 6, Toronto 5, 10 innings
Kansas City 7, Cincinnati 1
Pittsburgh 5, Seattle 3
Tampa Bay 5, Arizona 4
Philadelphia 3, Washington 2
N.Y. Mets 7, Miami 3
Milwaukee 5, Cleveland 3
L.A. Dodgers 7, St. Louis 6
Colorado 7, San Diego 3
L.A. Angels 3, Atlanta 2
Saturday’s Games
Seattle (Castillo 10-11) at Pittsburgh (Falter 5-7), 1:05 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 9-11) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-5), 2:20 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 9-5) at Tampa Bay (Springs 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Miami (Meyer 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (Severino 7-6), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Gore 7-10) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 8-8), 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Wacha 9-6) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 9-4), 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Birdsong 3-2) at Oakland (Bido 3-3), 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 10-4) at Milwaukee (Peralta 7-7), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at St. Louis (Pallante 4-6), 7:15 p.m.
San Diego (Cease 11-9) at Colorado (Freeland 3-4), 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Sale 13-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 4-10), 9:38 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 12:05 p.m.
Seattle at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Arizona at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
