All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 73 50 .593 — Baltimore 72 51 .585 1 Boston 64 57 .529 8 Tampa Bay 60 61 .496 12 Toronto 57 65 .467 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 72 50 .590 — Minnesota 69 53 .566 3 Kansas City 67 55 .549 5 Detroit 59 64 .480 13½ Chicago 30 93 .244 42½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 65 56 .537 — Seattle 63 60 .512 3 Texas 56 67 .455 10 Los Angeles 53 69 .434 12½ Oakland 52 70 .426 13½

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 72 50 .590 — Atlanta 64 58 .525 8 New York 63 59 .516 9 Washington 55 68 .447 17½ Miami 45 77 .369 27

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 70 52 .574 — Cincinnati 60 62 .492 10 St. Louis 60 62 .492 10 Chicago 60 63 .488 10½ Pittsburgh 57 64 .471 12½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 72 51 .585 — Arizona 69 54 .561 3 San Diego 69 54 .561 3 San Francisco 62 62 .500 10½ Colorado 45 78 .366 27

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Detroit 2, Seattle 1

Oakland 7, N.Y. Mets 6

Baltimore 5, Boston 1

Minnesota 3, Texas 2

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 6, Toronto 5, 10 innings

Kansas City 7, Cincinnati 1

N.Y. Yankees 3, Detroit 0

Pittsburgh 5, Seattle 3

Tampa Bay 5, Arizona 4

Boston 12, Baltimore 10

Minnesota 4, Texas 3

Milwaukee 5, Cleveland 3

Chicago White Sox 5, Houston 4

L.A. Angels 3, Atlanta 2

Saturday’s Games

Seattle (Castillo 10-11) at Pittsburgh (Falter 5-7), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 13-7) at Detroit (Montero 3-5), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 9-11) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-5), 2:20 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 9-5) at Tampa Bay (Springs 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Wacha 9-6) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 9-4), 6:40 p.m.

Boston (Bello 10-5) at Baltimore (Povich 1-5), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Festa 2-2) at Texas (Eovaldi 8-6), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Birdsong 3-2) at Oakland (Bido 3-3), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Flexen 2-11) at Houston (Brown 10-7), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 10-4) at Milwaukee (Peralta 7-7), 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Sale 13-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 4-10), 9:38 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

Oakland 7, N.Y. Mets 6

San Francisco 6, Atlanta 0

Philadelphia 13, Washington 3

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 6, Toronto 5, 10 innings

Kansas City 7, Cincinnati 1

Pittsburgh 5, Seattle 3

Tampa Bay 5, Arizona 4

Philadelphia 3, Washington 2

N.Y. Mets 7, Miami 3

Milwaukee 5, Cleveland 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, St. Louis 6

Colorado 7, San Diego 3

L.A. Angels 3, Atlanta 2

Saturday’s Games

Seattle (Castillo 10-11) at Pittsburgh (Falter 5-7), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 9-11) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-5), 2:20 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 9-5) at Tampa Bay (Springs 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Meyer 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (Severino 7-6), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Gore 7-10) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 8-8), 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Wacha 9-6) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 9-4), 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Birdsong 3-2) at Oakland (Bido 3-3), 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 10-4) at Milwaukee (Peralta 7-7), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at St. Louis (Pallante 4-6), 7:15 p.m.

San Diego (Cease 11-9) at Colorado (Freeland 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Sale 13-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 4-10), 9:38 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 12:05 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

