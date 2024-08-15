All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|72
|50
|.590
|—
|New York
|72
|50
|.590
|—
|Boston
|63
|57
|.525
|8
|Tampa Bay
|59
|61
|.492
|12
|Toronto
|57
|64
|.471
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|72
|49
|.595
|—
|Minnesota
|68
|53
|.562
|4
|Kansas City
|66
|55
|.545
|6
|Detroit
|59
|63
|.484
|13½
|Chicago
|29
|93
|.238
|43½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|65
|55
|.542
|—
|Seattle
|63
|59
|.516
|3
|Texas
|56
|66
|.459
|10
|Los Angeles
|52
|69
|.430
|13½
|Oakland
|52
|70
|.426
|14
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|71
|50
|.587
|—
|Atlanta
|64
|57
|.529
|7
|New York
|62
|59
|.512
|9
|Washington
|55
|67
|.451
|16½
|Miami
|45
|76
|.372
|26
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|69
|52
|.570
|—
|Cincinnati
|60
|61
|.496
|9
|St. Louis
|60
|61
|.496
|9
|Chicago
|59
|63
|.484
|10½
|Pittsburgh
|56
|64
|.467
|12½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|71
|51
|.582
|—
|Arizona
|69
|53
|.566
|2
|San Diego
|69
|53
|.566
|2
|San Francisco
|62
|62
|.500
|10
|Colorado
|44
|78
|.361
|27
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Kansas City 4, Minnesota 1
Baltimore 4, Washington 1
Cleveland 6, Chicago Cubs 1
Texas 9, Boston 7, 10 innings
Detroit 3, Seattle 2, 10 innings
Houston 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 9, Oakland 1
N.Y. Yankees 10, Chicago White Sox 2
Toronto 9, L.A. Angels 2
Thursday’s Games
Detroit 2, Seattle 1
Oakland 7, N.Y. Mets 6
Baltimore 5, Boston 1
Minnesota 3, Texas 2
Friday’s Games
Toronto (Rodríguez 1-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-10), 2:20 p.m.
Kansas City (Lorenzen 5-6) at Cincinnati (Martinez 6-5), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-2) at Detroit (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 7-8) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 6-2), 6:40 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 8-6) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 6-5), 6:50 p.m.
Boston (Criswell 4-4) at Baltimore (Burnes 12-4), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Woods Richardson 3-3) at Texas (Heaney 4-12), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Crochet 6-9) at Houston (Arrighetti 5-10), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Williams 2-4) at Milwaukee (Civale 3-8), 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Schwellenbach 4-5) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 6-7), 9:38 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Seattle at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Arizona at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
San Diego 8, Pittsburgh 2
Arizona 11, Colorado 4
Baltimore 4, Washington 1
Cleveland 6, Chicago Cubs 1
Cincinnati 9, St. Louis 2
Philadelphia 9, Miami 5
N.Y. Mets 9, Oakland 1
Milwaukee 5, L.A. Dodgers 4
Atlanta 13, San Francisco 2
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee 6, L.A. Dodgers 4
Oakland 7, N.Y. Mets 6
San Francisco 6, Atlanta 0
Philadelphia 13, Washington 3
Friday’s Games
Toronto (Rodríguez 1-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-10), 2:20 p.m.
Kansas City (Lorenzen 5-6) at Cincinnati (Martinez 6-5), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 7-8) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 6-2), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 2-12) at Philadelphia (Nola 11-6), 6:40 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 8-6) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 6-5), 6:50 p.m.
Miami (Muñoz 2-6) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 8-5), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Williams 2-4) at Milwaukee (Civale 3-8), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at St. Louis (Mikolas 8-9), 8:15 p.m.
San Diego (Waldron 7-9) at Colorado (Quantrill 7-8), 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Schwellenbach 4-5) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 6-7), 9:38 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Seattle at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Arizona at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
