All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 72 50 .590 — New York 72 50 .590 — Boston 63 57 .525 8 Tampa Bay 59 61 .492 12 Toronto 57 64 .471 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 72 49 .595 — Minnesota 68 53 .562 4 Kansas City 66 55 .545 6 Detroit 59 63 .484 13½ Chicago 29 93 .238 43½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 65 55 .542 — Seattle 63 59 .516 3 Texas 56 66 .459 10 Los Angeles 52 69 .430 13½ Oakland 52 70 .426 14

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 71 50 .587 — Atlanta 64 57 .529 7 New York 62 59 .512 9 Washington 55 67 .451 16½ Miami 45 76 .372 26

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 69 52 .570 — Cincinnati 60 61 .496 9 St. Louis 60 61 .496 9 Chicago 59 63 .484 10½ Pittsburgh 56 64 .467 12½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 71 51 .582 — Arizona 69 53 .566 2 San Diego 69 53 .566 2 San Francisco 62 62 .500 10 Colorado 44 78 .361 27

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City 4, Minnesota 1

Baltimore 4, Washington 1

Cleveland 6, Chicago Cubs 1

Texas 9, Boston 7, 10 innings

Detroit 3, Seattle 2, 10 innings

Houston 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 9, Oakland 1

N.Y. Yankees 10, Chicago White Sox 2

Toronto 9, L.A. Angels 2

Thursday’s Games

Detroit 2, Seattle 1

Oakland 7, N.Y. Mets 6

Baltimore 5, Boston 1

Minnesota 3, Texas 2

Friday’s Games

Toronto (Rodríguez 1-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-10), 2:20 p.m.

Kansas City (Lorenzen 5-6) at Cincinnati (Martinez 6-5), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-2) at Detroit (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 7-8) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 6-2), 6:40 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 8-6) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 6-5), 6:50 p.m.

Boston (Criswell 4-4) at Baltimore (Burnes 12-4), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Woods Richardson 3-3) at Texas (Heaney 4-12), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Crochet 6-9) at Houston (Arrighetti 5-10), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 2-4) at Milwaukee (Civale 3-8), 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Schwellenbach 4-5) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 6-7), 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego 8, Pittsburgh 2

Arizona 11, Colorado 4

Baltimore 4, Washington 1

Cleveland 6, Chicago Cubs 1

Cincinnati 9, St. Louis 2

Philadelphia 9, Miami 5

N.Y. Mets 9, Oakland 1

Milwaukee 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Atlanta 13, San Francisco 2

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

Oakland 7, N.Y. Mets 6

San Francisco 6, Atlanta 0

Philadelphia 13, Washington 3

Friday’s Games

Toronto (Rodríguez 1-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-10), 2:20 p.m.

Kansas City (Lorenzen 5-6) at Cincinnati (Martinez 6-5), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 7-8) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 6-2), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 2-12) at Philadelphia (Nola 11-6), 6:40 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 8-6) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 6-5), 6:50 p.m.

Miami (Muñoz 2-6) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 8-5), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 2-4) at Milwaukee (Civale 3-8), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at St. Louis (Mikolas 8-9), 8:15 p.m.

San Diego (Waldron 7-9) at Colorado (Quantrill 7-8), 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Schwellenbach 4-5) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 6-7), 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

