All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 72 50 .590 — Baltimore 71 50 .587 ½ Boston 63 56 .529 7½ Tampa Bay 59 61 .492 12 Toronto 57 64 .471 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 72 49 .595 — Minnesota 67 53 .558 4½ Kansas City 66 55 .545 6 Detroit 58 63 .479 14 Chicago 29 93 .238 43½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 65 55 .542 — Seattle 63 58 .521 2½ Texas 56 65 .463 9½ Los Angeles 52 69 .430 13½ Oakland 51 70 .421 14½

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 70 50 .583 — Atlanta 64 56 .533 6 New York 62 58 .517 8 Washington 55 66 .455 15½ Miami 45 76 .372 25½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 68 52 .567 — Cincinnati 60 61 .496 8½ St. Louis 60 61 .496 8½ Chicago 59 63 .484 10 Pittsburgh 56 64 .467 12

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 71 50 .587 — Arizona 69 53 .566 2½ San Diego 69 53 .566 2½ San Francisco 61 62 .496 11 Colorado 44 78 .361 27½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 15, Seattle 1

Cleveland 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Washington 9, Baltimore 3

Houston 3, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 9, Texas 4

Minnesota 13, Kansas City 3

Oakland 9, N.Y. Mets 4

N.Y. Yankees 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Toronto 6, L.A. Angels 1

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City 4, Minnesota 1

Baltimore 4, Washington 1

Cleveland 6, Chicago Cubs 1

Texas 9, Boston 7, 10 innings

Detroit 3, Seattle 2, 10 innings

Houston 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 9, Oakland 1

N.Y. Yankees 10, Chicago White Sox 2

Toronto 9, L.A. Angels 2

Thursday’s Games

Oakland (Spence 7-8) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 6-8), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 9-7) at Detroit (Faedo 5-3), 1:10 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 5-7) at Baltimore (Eflin 8-7), 6:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 12-5) at Texas (Bradford 4-0), 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Toronto at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 1

Miami 5, Philadelphia 0

Cleveland 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Washington 9, Baltimore 3

Oakland 9, N.Y. Mets 4

L.A. Dodgers 7, Milwaukee 2

San Diego 3, Pittsburgh 0

Arizona 4, Colorado 3

Atlanta 4, San Francisco 3, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego 8, Pittsburgh 2

Arizona 11, Colorado 4

Baltimore 4, Washington 1

Cleveland 6, Chicago Cubs 1

Cincinnati 9, St. Louis 2

Philadelphia 9, Miami 5

N.Y. Mets 9, Oakland 1

Milwaukee 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Atlanta 13, San Francisco 2

Thursday’s Games

Oakland (Spence 7-8) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 6-8), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Flaherty 9-5) at Milwaukee (Myers 6-5), 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 7-6) at San Francisco (Webb 10-8), 3:45 p.m.

Washington (Parker 6-6) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-5), 6:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Toronto at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

