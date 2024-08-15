All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|72
|50
|.590
|—
|Baltimore
|71
|50
|.587
|½
|Boston
|63
|56
|.529
|7½
|Tampa Bay
|59
|61
|.492
|12
|Toronto
|57
|64
|.471
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|72
|49
|.595
|—
|Minnesota
|67
|53
|.558
|4½
|Kansas City
|66
|55
|.545
|6
|Detroit
|58
|63
|.479
|14
|Chicago
|29
|93
|.238
|43½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|65
|55
|.542
|—
|Seattle
|63
|58
|.521
|2½
|Texas
|56
|65
|.463
|9½
|Los Angeles
|52
|69
|.430
|13½
|Oakland
|51
|70
|.421
|14½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|70
|50
|.583
|—
|Atlanta
|64
|56
|.533
|6
|New York
|62
|58
|.517
|8
|Washington
|55
|66
|.455
|15½
|Miami
|45
|76
|.372
|25½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|68
|52
|.567
|—
|Cincinnati
|60
|61
|.496
|8½
|St. Louis
|60
|61
|.496
|8½
|Chicago
|59
|63
|.484
|10
|Pittsburgh
|56
|64
|.467
|12
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|71
|50
|.587
|—
|Arizona
|69
|53
|.566
|2½
|San Diego
|69
|53
|.566
|2½
|San Francisco
|61
|62
|.496
|11
|Colorado
|44
|78
|.361
|27½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit 15, Seattle 1
Cleveland 2, Chicago Cubs 1
Washington 9, Baltimore 3
Houston 3, Tampa Bay 2
Boston 9, Texas 4
Minnesota 13, Kansas City 3
Oakland 9, N.Y. Mets 4
N.Y. Yankees 4, Chicago White Sox 1
Toronto 6, L.A. Angels 1
Wednesday’s Games
Kansas City 4, Minnesota 1
Baltimore 4, Washington 1
Cleveland 6, Chicago Cubs 1
Texas 9, Boston 7, 10 innings
Detroit 3, Seattle 2, 10 innings
Houston 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 9, Oakland 1
N.Y. Yankees 10, Chicago White Sox 2
Toronto 9, L.A. Angels 2
Thursday’s Games
Oakland (Spence 7-8) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 6-8), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 9-7) at Detroit (Faedo 5-3), 1:10 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 5-7) at Baltimore (Eflin 8-7), 6:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 12-5) at Texas (Bradford 4-0), 8:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Toronto at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Kansas City at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Arizona at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 1
Miami 5, Philadelphia 0
Cleveland 2, Chicago Cubs 1
Washington 9, Baltimore 3
Oakland 9, N.Y. Mets 4
L.A. Dodgers 7, Milwaukee 2
San Diego 3, Pittsburgh 0
Arizona 4, Colorado 3
Atlanta 4, San Francisco 3, 10 innings
Wednesday’s Games
San Diego 8, Pittsburgh 2
Arizona 11, Colorado 4
Baltimore 4, Washington 1
Cleveland 6, Chicago Cubs 1
Cincinnati 9, St. Louis 2
Philadelphia 9, Miami 5
N.Y. Mets 9, Oakland 1
Milwaukee 5, L.A. Dodgers 4
Atlanta 13, San Francisco 2
Thursday’s Games
Oakland (Spence 7-8) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 6-8), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Flaherty 9-5) at Milwaukee (Myers 6-5), 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 7-6) at San Francisco (Webb 10-8), 3:45 p.m.
Washington (Parker 6-6) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-5), 6:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Toronto at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Kansas City at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Arizona at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
