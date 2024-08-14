All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 71 50 .587 — Baltimore 70 50 .583 ½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 71 50 .587 — Baltimore 70 50 .583 ½ Boston 63 55 .534 6½ Tampa Bay 59 60 .496 11 Toronto 56 64 .467 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 71 49 .592 — Minnesota 67 52 .563 3½ Kansas City 65 55 .542 6 Detroit 57 63 .475 14 Chicago 29 92 .240 42½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 64 55 .538 — Seattle 63 57 .525 1½ Texas 55 65 .458 9½ Los Angeles 52 68 .433 12½ Oakland 51 69 .425 13½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 69 50 .580 — Atlanta 63 56 .529 6 New York 61 58 .513 8 Washington 55 65 .458 14½ Miami 45 75 .375 24½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 67 52 .563 — St. Louis 60 60 .500 7½ Cincinnati 59 61 .492 8½ Chicago 59 62 .488 9 Pittsburgh 56 63 .471 11

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 71 49 .592 — Arizona 68 53 .562 3½ San Diego 68 53 .562 3½ San Francisco 61 61 .500 11 Colorado 44 77 .364 27½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Houston 6, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 9, Chicago Cubs 8

Minnesota 8, Kansas City 3

Boston 5, Texas 4, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 12, N.Y. Yankees 2

Toronto 4, L.A. Angels 2

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 15, Seattle 1

Cleveland 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Washington 9, Baltimore 3

Houston 3, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 9, Texas 4

Minnesota 13, Kansas City 3

Oakland 9, N.Y. Mets 4

N.Y. Yankees 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Toronto 6, L.A. Angels 1

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City (Ragans 9-7) at Minnesota (Ober 12-5), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Boston (Houck 8-8), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Herz 2-4) at Baltimore (Kremer 4-9), 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 8-6) at Cleveland (Cobb 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 5-1) at Detroit (Brieske 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Blanco 9-6) at Tampa Bay (Littell 5-8), 6:50 p.m.

Oakland (Estes 5-4) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 6-1), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Warren 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 10-9) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 9-10), 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 1

Cleveland 9, Chicago Cubs 8

L.A. Dodgers 5, Milwaukee 2

Arizona 5, Colorado 4

San Diego 2, Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta 1, San Francisco 0, 10 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 1

Miami 5, Philadelphia 0

Cleveland 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Washington 9, Baltimore 3

Oakland 9, N.Y. Mets 4

L.A. Dodgers 7, Milwaukee 2

San Diego 3, Pittsburgh 0

Arizona 4, Colorado 3

Atlanta 4, San Francisco 3, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado (Gordon 0-3) at Arizona (Montgomery 7-6), 3:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 10-6) at San Diego (Pérez 2-5), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Herz 2-4) at Baltimore (Kremer 4-9), 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 8-6) at Cleveland (Cobb 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 2-3) at Philadelphia (Phillips 4-1), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Gibson 7-4) at Cincinnati (Pagán 2-3), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Estes 5-4) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 6-1), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Milwaukee (Montas 5-8), 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Holmes 0-0) at San Francisco (Ray 2-1), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

