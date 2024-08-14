All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|71
|50
|.587
|—
|Baltimore
|70
|50
|.583
|½
|Boston
|63
|55
|.534
|6½
|Tampa Bay
|59
|60
|.496
|11
|Toronto
|56
|64
|.467
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|71
|49
|.592
|—
|Minnesota
|67
|52
|.563
|3½
|Kansas City
|65
|55
|.542
|6
|Detroit
|57
|63
|.475
|14
|Chicago
|29
|92
|.240
|42½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|64
|55
|.538
|—
|Seattle
|63
|57
|.525
|1½
|Texas
|55
|65
|.458
|9½
|Los Angeles
|52
|68
|.433
|12½
|Oakland
|51
|69
|.425
|13½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|69
|50
|.580
|—
|Atlanta
|63
|56
|.529
|6
|New York
|61
|58
|.513
|8
|Washington
|55
|65
|.458
|14½
|Miami
|45
|75
|.375
|24½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|67
|52
|.563
|—
|St. Louis
|60
|60
|.500
|7½
|Cincinnati
|59
|61
|.492
|8½
|Chicago
|59
|62
|.488
|9
|Pittsburgh
|56
|63
|.471
|11
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|71
|49
|.592
|—
|Arizona
|68
|53
|.562
|3½
|San Diego
|68
|53
|.562
|3½
|San Francisco
|61
|61
|.500
|11
|Colorado
|44
|77
|.364
|27½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Houston 6, Tampa Bay 1
Cleveland 9, Chicago Cubs 8
Minnesota 8, Kansas City 3
Boston 5, Texas 4, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 12, N.Y. Yankees 2
Toronto 4, L.A. Angels 2
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit 15, Seattle 1
Cleveland 2, Chicago Cubs 1
Washington 9, Baltimore 3
Houston 3, Tampa Bay 2
Boston 9, Texas 4
Minnesota 13, Kansas City 3
Oakland 9, N.Y. Mets 4
N.Y. Yankees 4, Chicago White Sox 1
Toronto 6, L.A. Angels 1
Wednesday’s Games
Kansas City (Ragans 9-7) at Minnesota (Ober 12-5), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at Boston (Houck 8-8), 6:10 p.m.
Washington (Herz 2-4) at Baltimore (Kremer 4-9), 6:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 8-6) at Cleveland (Cobb 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 5-1) at Detroit (Brieske 1-2), 6:40 p.m.
Houston (Blanco 9-6) at Tampa Bay (Littell 5-8), 6:50 p.m.
Oakland (Estes 5-4) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 6-1), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Warren 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 10-9) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 9-10), 9:38 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Oakland at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 1
Cleveland 9, Chicago Cubs 8
L.A. Dodgers 5, Milwaukee 2
Arizona 5, Colorado 4
San Diego 2, Pittsburgh 1
Atlanta 1, San Francisco 0, 10 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 1
Miami 5, Philadelphia 0
Cleveland 2, Chicago Cubs 1
Washington 9, Baltimore 3
Oakland 9, N.Y. Mets 4
L.A. Dodgers 7, Milwaukee 2
San Diego 3, Pittsburgh 0
Arizona 4, Colorado 3
Atlanta 4, San Francisco 3, 10 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado (Gordon 0-3) at Arizona (Montgomery 7-6), 3:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 10-6) at San Diego (Pérez 2-5), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Herz 2-4) at Baltimore (Kremer 4-9), 6:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 8-6) at Cleveland (Cobb 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 2-3) at Philadelphia (Phillips 4-1), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Gibson 7-4) at Cincinnati (Pagán 2-3), 6:40 p.m.
Oakland (Estes 5-4) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 6-1), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Milwaukee (Montas 5-8), 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Holmes 0-0) at San Francisco (Ray 2-1), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Oakland at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
