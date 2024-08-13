All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|70
|49
|.588
|—
|New York
|70
|50
|.583
|½
|Boston
|62
|55
|.530
|7
|Tampa Bay
|59
|59
|.500
|10½
|Toronto
|55
|64
|.462
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|70
|49
|.588
|—
|Minnesota
|66
|52
|.559
|3½
|Kansas City
|65
|54
|.546
|5
|Detroit
|56
|63
|.471
|14
|Chicago
|29
|91
|.242
|41½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|63
|55
|.534
|—
|Seattle
|63
|56
|.529
|½
|Texas
|55
|64
|.462
|8½
|Los Angeles
|52
|67
|.437
|11½
|Oakland
|50
|69
|.420
|13½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|69
|49
|.585
|—
|Atlanta
|62
|56
|.525
|7
|New York
|61
|57
|.517
|8
|Washington
|54
|65
|.454
|15½
|Miami
|44
|75
|.370
|25½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|67
|51
|.568
|—
|St. Louis
|60
|59
|.504
|7½
|Chicago
|59
|61
|.492
|9
|Cincinnati
|58
|61
|.487
|9½
|Pittsburgh
|56
|62
|.475
|11
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|70
|49
|.588
|—
|Arizona
|67
|53
|.558
|3½
|San Diego
|67
|53
|.558
|3½
|San Francisco
|61
|60
|.504
|10
|Colorado
|44
|76
|.367
|26½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Angels 6, Washington 4
Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 1
Oakland 8, Toronto 4
Houston 10, Boston 2
N.Y. Yankees 8, Texas 7
Cleveland 5, Minnesota 3
Detroit 5, San Francisco 4
Seattle 12, N.Y. Mets 1
Monday’s Games
Houston 6, Tampa Bay 1
Cleveland 9, Chicago Cubs 8
Minnesota 8, Kansas City 3
Boston 5, Texas 4, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 12, N.Y. Yankees 2
Toronto 4, L.A. Angels 2
Tuesday’s Games
Washington (Irvin 8-10) at Baltimore (Rogers 2-10), 6:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Assad 5-3) at Cleveland (Boyd 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 8-8) at Detroit (Skubal 13-4), 6:40 p.m.
Houston (Kikuchi 5-9) at Tampa Bay (Baz 0-1), 6:50 p.m.
Oakland (Stripling 2-11) at N.Y. Mets (Blackburn 5-2), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Ureña 3-7) at Boston (Crawford 7-9), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Lugo 13-6) at Minnesota (Matthews 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 5-10) at Chicago White Sox (Cannon 2-5), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 10-8) at L.A. Angels (Fulmer 0-2), 9:38 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Kansas City at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.
Oakland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Angels 6, Washington 4
Miami 7, San Diego 6
Cincinnati 4, Milwaukee 3
Colorado 9, Atlanta 8
Arizona 12, Philadelphia 5
Detroit 5, San Francisco 4
L.A. Dodgers 6, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings
Seattle 12, N.Y. Mets 1
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 1
Cleveland 9, Chicago Cubs 8
L.A. Dodgers 5, Milwaukee 2
Arizona 5, Colorado 4
San Diego 2, Pittsburgh 1
Atlanta 1, San Francisco 0, 10 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Washington (Irvin 8-10) at Baltimore (Rogers 2-10), 6:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Assad 5-3) at Cleveland (Boyd 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (Bellozo 1-1) at Philadelphia (Walker 3-3), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Fedde 8-5) at Cincinnati (Greene 8-4), 6:40 p.m.
Oakland (Stripling 2-11) at N.Y. Mets (Blackburn 5-2), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stone 9-5) at Milwaukee (Rea 10-3), 8:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 3-8) at Arizona (Rodriguez 1-0), 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Ortiz 5-2) at San Diego (King 9-6), 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 6-7) at San Francisco (Harrison 6-5), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Oakland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
