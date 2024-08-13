All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 70 49 .588 — New York 70 50 .583 ½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 70 49 .588 — New York 70 50 .583 ½ Boston 62 55 .530 7 Tampa Bay 59 59 .500 10½ Toronto 55 64 .462 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 70 49 .588 — Minnesota 66 52 .559 3½ Kansas City 65 54 .546 5 Detroit 56 63 .471 14 Chicago 29 91 .242 41½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 63 55 .534 — Seattle 63 56 .529 ½ Texas 55 64 .462 8½ Los Angeles 52 67 .437 11½ Oakland 50 69 .420 13½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 69 49 .585 — Atlanta 62 56 .525 7 New York 61 57 .517 8 Washington 54 65 .454 15½ Miami 44 75 .370 25½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 67 51 .568 — St. Louis 60 59 .504 7½ Chicago 59 61 .492 9 Cincinnati 58 61 .487 9½ Pittsburgh 56 62 .475 11

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 70 49 .588 — Arizona 67 53 .558 3½ San Diego 67 53 .558 3½ San Francisco 61 60 .504 10 Colorado 44 76 .367 26½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Angels 6, Washington 4

Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 1

Oakland 8, Toronto 4

Houston 10, Boston 2

N.Y. Yankees 8, Texas 7

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 3

Detroit 5, San Francisco 4

Seattle 12, N.Y. Mets 1

Monday’s Games

Houston 6, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 9, Chicago Cubs 8

Minnesota 8, Kansas City 3

Boston 5, Texas 4, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 12, N.Y. Yankees 2

Toronto 4, L.A. Angels 2

Tuesday’s Games

Washington (Irvin 8-10) at Baltimore (Rogers 2-10), 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Assad 5-3) at Cleveland (Boyd 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 8-8) at Detroit (Skubal 13-4), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Kikuchi 5-9) at Tampa Bay (Baz 0-1), 6:50 p.m.

Oakland (Stripling 2-11) at N.Y. Mets (Blackburn 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Ureña 3-7) at Boston (Crawford 7-9), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lugo 13-6) at Minnesota (Matthews 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 5-10) at Chicago White Sox (Cannon 2-5), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 10-8) at L.A. Angels (Fulmer 0-2), 9:38 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

Oakland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Angels 6, Washington 4

Miami 7, San Diego 6

Cincinnati 4, Milwaukee 3

Colorado 9, Atlanta 8

Arizona 12, Philadelphia 5

Detroit 5, San Francisco 4

L.A. Dodgers 6, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings

Seattle 12, N.Y. Mets 1

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 1

Cleveland 9, Chicago Cubs 8

L.A. Dodgers 5, Milwaukee 2

Arizona 5, Colorado 4

San Diego 2, Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta 1, San Francisco 0, 10 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Washington (Irvin 8-10) at Baltimore (Rogers 2-10), 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Assad 5-3) at Cleveland (Boyd 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Bellozo 1-1) at Philadelphia (Walker 3-3), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Fedde 8-5) at Cincinnati (Greene 8-4), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Stripling 2-11) at N.Y. Mets (Blackburn 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stone 9-5) at Milwaukee (Rea 10-3), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 3-8) at Arizona (Rodriguez 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Ortiz 5-2) at San Diego (King 9-6), 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 6-7) at San Francisco (Harrison 6-5), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

