All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 70 49 .588 — New York 70 49 .588 —…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 70 49 .588 — New York 70 49 .588 — Boston 61 55 .526 7½ Tampa Bay 59 58 .504 10 Toronto 54 64 .458 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 69 49 .585 — Minnesota 65 52 .556 3½ Kansas City 65 53 .551 4 Detroit 56 63 .471 13½ Chicago 28 91 .235 41½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 62 55 .530 — Seattle 63 56 .529 — Texas 55 63 .466 7½ Los Angeles 52 66 .441 10½ Oakland 50 69 .420 13

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 69 49 .585 — Atlanta 61 56 .521 7½ New York 61 57 .517 8 Washington 54 65 .454 15½ Miami 44 75 .370 25½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 67 50 .573 — St. Louis 60 58 .508 7½ Chicago 59 60 .496 9 Cincinnati 57 61 .483 10½ Pittsburgh 56 61 .479 11

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 69 49 .585 — Arizona 66 53 .555 3½ San Diego 66 53 .555 3½ San Francisco 61 59 .508 9 Colorado 44 75 .370 25½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 8, Texas 0, 1st game

Oakland 1, Toronto 0

San Francisco 3, Detroit 1

Houston 5, Boston 4

Texas 9, N.Y. Yankees 4, 2nd game

Cleveland 2, Minnesota 1

Washington 5, L.A. Angels 4, 10 innings

Kansas City 8, St. Louis 3

Chicago Cubs 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Baltimore 7, Tampa Bay 5

Seattle 4, N.Y. Mets 0

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Angels 6, Washington 4

Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 1

Oakland 8, Toronto 4

Houston 10, Boston 2

N.Y. Yankees 8, Texas 7

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 3

Detroit 5, San Francisco 4

Seattle 12, N.Y. Mets 1

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 9-2) at Cleveland (Lively 10-7), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 11-5) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 6-6), 6:50 p.m.

Texas (Mahle 0-1) at Boston (Bello 10-5), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 8-7) at Minnesota (López 10-8), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Gil 12-5) at Chicago White Sox (Bush 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Francis 4-3) at L.A. Angels (Daniel 1-3), 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Washington at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

Oakland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco 3, Detroit 1

San Diego 9, Miami 8, 10 innings

Milwaukee 1, Cincinnati 0

Washington 5, L.A. Angels 4, 10 innings

Kansas City 8, St. Louis 3

Chicago Cubs 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Arizona 11, Philadelphia 1

Atlanta 11, Colorado 8

L.A. Dodgers 4, Pittsburgh 1

Seattle 4, N.Y. Mets 0

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Angels 6, Washington 4

Miami 7, San Diego 6

Cincinnati 4, Milwaukee 3

Colorado 9, Atlanta 8

Arizona 12, Philadelphia 5

Detroit 5, San Francisco 4

L.A. Dodgers 6, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings

Seattle 12, N.Y. Mets 1

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 9-2) at Cleveland (Lively 10-7), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Gray 11-6) at Cincinnati (Abbott 9-9), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-2) at Milwaukee (Peralta 7-6), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Quantrill 7-8) at Arizona (Pfaadt 6-6), 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Gonzales 1-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 3-4), 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Sale 13-3) at San Francisco (Snell 2-3), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Washington at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.