All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|70
|49
|.588
|—
|New York
|70
|49
|.588
|—
|Boston
|61
|55
|.526
|7½
|Tampa Bay
|59
|58
|.504
|10
|Toronto
|54
|64
|.458
|15½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|69
|49
|.585
|—
|Minnesota
|65
|52
|.556
|3½
|Kansas City
|65
|53
|.551
|4
|Detroit
|56
|63
|.471
|13½
|Chicago
|28
|91
|.235
|41½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|62
|55
|.530
|—
|Seattle
|63
|56
|.529
|—
|Texas
|55
|63
|.466
|7½
|Los Angeles
|52
|66
|.441
|10½
|Oakland
|50
|69
|.420
|13
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|69
|49
|.585
|—
|Atlanta
|61
|56
|.521
|7½
|New York
|61
|57
|.517
|8
|Washington
|54
|65
|.454
|15½
|Miami
|44
|75
|.370
|25½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|67
|50
|.573
|—
|St. Louis
|60
|58
|.508
|7½
|Chicago
|59
|60
|.496
|9
|Cincinnati
|57
|61
|.483
|10½
|Pittsburgh
|56
|61
|.479
|11
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|69
|49
|.585
|—
|Arizona
|66
|53
|.555
|3½
|San Diego
|66
|53
|.555
|3½
|San Francisco
|61
|59
|.508
|9
|Colorado
|44
|75
|.370
|25½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 8, Texas 0, 1st game
Oakland 1, Toronto 0
San Francisco 3, Detroit 1
Houston 5, Boston 4
Texas 9, N.Y. Yankees 4, 2nd game
Cleveland 2, Minnesota 1
Washington 5, L.A. Angels 4, 10 innings
Kansas City 8, St. Louis 3
Chicago Cubs 3, Chicago White Sox 1
Baltimore 7, Tampa Bay 5
Seattle 4, N.Y. Mets 0
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Angels 6, Washington 4
Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 1
Oakland 8, Toronto 4
Houston 10, Boston 2
N.Y. Yankees 8, Texas 7
Cleveland 5, Minnesota 3
Detroit 5, San Francisco 4
Seattle 12, N.Y. Mets 1
Monday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 9-2) at Cleveland (Lively 10-7), 6:40 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 11-5) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 6-6), 6:50 p.m.
Texas (Mahle 0-1) at Boston (Bello 10-5), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 8-7) at Minnesota (López 10-8), 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Gil 12-5) at Chicago White Sox (Bush 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Francis 4-3) at L.A. Angels (Daniel 1-3), 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Washington at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.
Oakland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
San Francisco 3, Detroit 1
San Diego 9, Miami 8, 10 innings
Milwaukee 1, Cincinnati 0
Washington 5, L.A. Angels 4, 10 innings
Kansas City 8, St. Louis 3
Chicago Cubs 3, Chicago White Sox 1
Arizona 11, Philadelphia 1
Atlanta 11, Colorado 8
L.A. Dodgers 4, Pittsburgh 1
Seattle 4, N.Y. Mets 0
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Angels 6, Washington 4
Miami 7, San Diego 6
Cincinnati 4, Milwaukee 3
Colorado 9, Atlanta 8
Arizona 12, Philadelphia 5
Detroit 5, San Francisco 4
L.A. Dodgers 6, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings
Seattle 12, N.Y. Mets 1
Monday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 9-2) at Cleveland (Lively 10-7), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Gray 11-6) at Cincinnati (Abbott 9-9), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-2) at Milwaukee (Peralta 7-6), 8:10 p.m.
Colorado (Quantrill 7-8) at Arizona (Pfaadt 6-6), 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Gonzales 1-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 3-4), 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Sale 13-3) at San Francisco (Snell 2-3), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Washington at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Oakland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.