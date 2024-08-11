All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|70
|48
|.593
|—
|New York
|69
|49
|.585
|1
|Boston
|61
|54
|.530
|7½
|Tampa Bay
|58
|58
|.500
|11
|Toronto
|54
|63
|.462
|15½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|68
|49
|.581
|—
|Minnesota
|65
|51
|.560
|2½
|Kansas City
|65
|53
|.551
|3½
|Detroit
|55
|63
|.466
|13½
|Chicago
|28
|91
|.235
|41
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|61
|55
|.526
|—
|Seattle
|62
|56
|.525
|—
|Texas
|55
|62
|.470
|6½
|Los Angeles
|51
|66
|.436
|10½
|Oakland
|49
|69
|.415
|13
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|69
|48
|.590
|—
|Atlanta
|61
|55
|.526
|7½
|New York
|61
|56
|.521
|8
|Washington
|54
|64
|.458
|15½
|Miami
|43
|75
|.364
|26½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|67
|49
|.578
|—
|St. Louis
|60
|58
|.508
|8
|Chicago
|59
|60
|.496
|9½
|Pittsburgh
|56
|60
|.483
|11
|Cincinnati
|56
|61
|.479
|11½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|68
|49
|.581
|—
|San Diego
|66
|52
|.559
|2½
|Arizona
|65
|53
|.551
|3½
|San Francisco
|61
|58
|.513
|8
|Colorado
|43
|75
|.364
|25½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Minnesota 4, Cleveland 2, 1st game
Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 1
Toronto 3, Oakland 1
Washington 3, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings
Houston 8, Boston 4
Minnesota 6, Cleveland 3, 2nd game
Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 6
St. Louis 8, Kansas City 5
Seattle 6, N.Y. Mets 0
San Francisco 3, Detroit 2
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 8, Texas 0, 1st game
Oakland 1, Toronto 0
San Francisco 3, Detroit 1
Houston 5, Boston 4
Texas 9, N.Y. Yankees 4, 2nd game
Cleveland 2, Minnesota 1
Washington 5, L.A. Angels 4, 10 innings
Kansas City 8, St. Louis 3
Chicago Cubs 3, Chicago White Sox 1
Baltimore 7, Tampa Bay 5
Seattle 4, N.Y. Mets 0
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Washington (Gore 7-9), 11:35 a.m.
Houston (Brown 9-7) at Boston (Paxton 9-3), 1:35 p.m.
Texas (Heaney 4-11) at N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 7-6), 1:35 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 9-8) at Toronto (Bassitt 9-10), 1:37 p.m.
Baltimore (Suárez 5-4) at Tampa Bay (Springs 0-1), 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 9-4) at Minnesota (Festa 2-2), 2:10 p.m.
Detroit (Montero 2-5) at San Francisco (Birdsong 3-1), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Severino 7-5) at Seattle (Castillo 9-11), 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Washington 3, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings
San Diego 6, Miami 2, 10 innings
Milwaukee 8, Cincinnati 3
Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 6
St. Louis 8, Kansas City 5
Colorado 6, Atlanta 5
Arizona 3, Philadelphia 2
Seattle 6, N.Y. Mets 0
San Francisco 3, Detroit 2
L.A. Dodgers 9, Pittsburgh 5
Saturday’s Games
San Francisco 3, Detroit 1
San Diego 9, Miami 8, 10 innings
Milwaukee 1, Cincinnati 0
Washington 5, L.A. Angels 4, 10 innings
Kansas City 8, St. Louis 3
Chicago Cubs 3, Chicago White Sox 1
Arizona 11, Philadelphia 1
Atlanta 11, Colorado 8
L.A. Dodgers 4, Pittsburgh 1
Seattle 4, N.Y. Mets 0
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Washington (Gore 7-9), 11:35 a.m.
San Diego (Cease 11-8) at Miami (Meyer 2-2), 1:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lodolo 9-4) at Milwaukee (Rea 10-3), 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Schwellenbach 4-5) at Colorado (Freeland 3-4), 3:10 p.m.
Detroit (Montero 2-5) at San Francisco (Birdsong 3-1), 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Sánchez 8-7) at Arizona (Kelly 2-0), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Falter 5-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 9-6), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Severino 7-5) at Seattle (Castillo 9-11), 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.