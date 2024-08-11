All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 70 48 .593 — New York 69 49 .585 1…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 70 48 .593 — New York 69 49 .585 1 Boston 61 54 .530 7½ Tampa Bay 58 58 .500 11 Toronto 54 63 .462 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 68 49 .581 — Minnesota 65 51 .560 2½ Kansas City 65 53 .551 3½ Detroit 55 63 .466 13½ Chicago 28 91 .235 41

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 61 55 .526 — Seattle 62 56 .525 — Texas 55 62 .470 6½ Los Angeles 51 66 .436 10½ Oakland 49 69 .415 13

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 69 48 .590 — Atlanta 61 55 .526 7½ New York 61 56 .521 8 Washington 54 64 .458 15½ Miami 43 75 .364 26½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 67 49 .578 — St. Louis 60 58 .508 8 Chicago 59 60 .496 9½ Pittsburgh 56 60 .483 11 Cincinnati 56 61 .479 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 68 49 .581 — San Diego 66 52 .559 2½ Arizona 65 53 .551 3½ San Francisco 61 58 .513 8 Colorado 43 75 .364 25½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Minnesota 4, Cleveland 2, 1st game

Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 1

Toronto 3, Oakland 1

Washington 3, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings

Houston 8, Boston 4

Minnesota 6, Cleveland 3, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 6

St. Louis 8, Kansas City 5

Seattle 6, N.Y. Mets 0

San Francisco 3, Detroit 2

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 8, Texas 0, 1st game

Oakland 1, Toronto 0

San Francisco 3, Detroit 1

Houston 5, Boston 4

Texas 9, N.Y. Yankees 4, 2nd game

Cleveland 2, Minnesota 1

Washington 5, L.A. Angels 4, 10 innings

Kansas City 8, St. Louis 3

Chicago Cubs 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Baltimore 7, Tampa Bay 5

Seattle 4, N.Y. Mets 0

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Washington (Gore 7-9), 11:35 a.m.

Houston (Brown 9-7) at Boston (Paxton 9-3), 1:35 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 4-11) at N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 7-6), 1:35 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 9-8) at Toronto (Bassitt 9-10), 1:37 p.m.

Baltimore (Suárez 5-4) at Tampa Bay (Springs 0-1), 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 9-4) at Minnesota (Festa 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Montero 2-5) at San Francisco (Birdsong 3-1), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Severino 7-5) at Seattle (Castillo 9-11), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Washington 3, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings

San Diego 6, Miami 2, 10 innings

Milwaukee 8, Cincinnati 3

Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 6

St. Louis 8, Kansas City 5

Colorado 6, Atlanta 5

Arizona 3, Philadelphia 2

Seattle 6, N.Y. Mets 0

San Francisco 3, Detroit 2

L.A. Dodgers 9, Pittsburgh 5

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco 3, Detroit 1

San Diego 9, Miami 8, 10 innings

Milwaukee 1, Cincinnati 0

Washington 5, L.A. Angels 4, 10 innings

Kansas City 8, St. Louis 3

Chicago Cubs 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Arizona 11, Philadelphia 1

Atlanta 11, Colorado 8

L.A. Dodgers 4, Pittsburgh 1

Seattle 4, N.Y. Mets 0

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Washington (Gore 7-9), 11:35 a.m.

San Diego (Cease 11-8) at Miami (Meyer 2-2), 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 9-4) at Milwaukee (Rea 10-3), 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Schwellenbach 4-5) at Colorado (Freeland 3-4), 3:10 p.m.

Detroit (Montero 2-5) at San Francisco (Birdsong 3-1), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 8-7) at Arizona (Kelly 2-0), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Falter 5-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 9-6), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Severino 7-5) at Seattle (Castillo 9-11), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

