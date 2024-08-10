All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 69 48 .590 — New York 68 48 .586 ½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 69 48 .590 — New York 68 48 .586 ½ Boston 61 53 .535 6½ Tampa Bay 58 57 .504 10 Toronto 54 62 .466 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 67 49 .578 — Minnesota 65 50 .565 1½ Kansas City 64 53 .547 3½ Detroit 55 62 .470 12½ Chicago 28 90 .237 40

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 60 55 .522 — Seattle 61 56 .521 — Texas 54 61 .470 6 Los Angeles 51 65 .440 9½ Oakland 48 69 .410 13

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 69 47 .595 — New York 61 55 .526 8 Atlanta 60 55 .522 8½ Washington 53 64 .453 16½ Miami 43 74 .368 26½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 66 49 .574 — St. Louis 60 57 .513 7 Chicago 58 60 .492 9½ Pittsburgh 56 59 .487 10 Cincinnati 56 60 .483 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 67 49 .578 — San Diego 65 52 .556 2½ Arizona 64 53 .547 3½ San Francisco 60 58 .508 8 Colorado 43 74 .368 24½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Toronto 7, Baltimore 6

L.A. Angels 9, N.Y. Yankees 4

Tampa Bay 6, St. Louis 4

Seattle 4, Detroit 3

Friday’s Games

Minnesota 4, Cleveland 2, 1st game

Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 1

Toronto 3, Oakland 1

Washington 3, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings

Houston 8, Boston 4

Minnesota 6, Cleveland 3, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 6

St. Louis 8, Kansas City 5

Seattle 6, N.Y. Mets 0

San Francisco 3, Detroit 2

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Texas (Eovaldi 8-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 12-7), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Oakland (Bido 2-3) at Toronto (Rodríguez 1-4), 3:07 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at San Francisco (Webb 9-8), 4:05 p.m.

Houston (Arrighetti 4-10) at Boston (Winckowski 2-1), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Bradford 3-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-2), 4:35 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels (Canning 4-10) at Washington (Corbin 2-12), 6:45 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 1-4) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Pallante 4-6) at Kansas City (Wacha 8-6), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Burnes 12-4) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-5) at Chicago White Sox (Flexen 2-11), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Manaea 8-4) at Seattle (Gilbert 6-8), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Washington, 11:35 a.m.

Houston at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Seattle, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco 9, Washington 5, 10 innings

San Diego 7, Pittsburgh 6

Milwaukee 16, Atlanta 7

N.Y. Mets 9, Colorado 1

Cincinnati 10, Miami 4, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 6, St. Louis 4

Philadelphia 6, Arizona 4

Friday’s Games

Washington 3, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings

San Diego 6, Miami 2, 10 innings

Milwaukee 8, Cincinnati 3

Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 6

St. Louis 8, Kansas City 5

Colorado 6, Atlanta 5

Arizona 3, Philadelphia 2

Seattle 6, N.Y. Mets 0

San Francisco 3, Detroit 2

L.A. Dodgers 9, Pittsburgh 5

Saturday’s Games

Detroit (TBD) at San Francisco (Webb 9-8), 4:05 p.m.

San Diego (Waldron 7-9) at Miami (Muñoz 2-6), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 4-10) at Washington (Corbin 2-12), 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Martinez 6-5) at Milwaukee (Myers 6-5), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Pallante 4-6) at Kansas City (Wacha 8-6), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-5) at Chicago White Sox (Flexen 2-11), 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 7-6) at Colorado (Quantrill 7-8), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 11-5) at Arizona (Gallen 9-5), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Skenes 6-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryan 1-0), 9:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Manaea 8-4) at Seattle (Gilbert 6-8), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Washington, 11:35 a.m.

San Diego at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Detroit at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Seattle, 7:10 p.m.

