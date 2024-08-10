All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|69
|48
|.590
|—
|New York
|68
|48
|.586
|½
|Boston
|61
|53
|.535
|6½
|Tampa Bay
|58
|57
|.504
|10
|Toronto
|54
|62
|.466
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|67
|49
|.578
|—
|Minnesota
|65
|50
|.565
|1½
|Kansas City
|64
|53
|.547
|3½
|Detroit
|55
|62
|.470
|12½
|Chicago
|28
|90
|.237
|40
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|60
|55
|.522
|—
|Seattle
|61
|56
|.521
|—
|Texas
|54
|61
|.470
|6
|Los Angeles
|51
|65
|.440
|9½
|Oakland
|48
|69
|.410
|13
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|69
|47
|.595
|—
|New York
|61
|55
|.526
|8
|Atlanta
|60
|55
|.522
|8½
|Washington
|53
|64
|.453
|16½
|Miami
|43
|74
|.368
|26½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|66
|49
|.574
|—
|St. Louis
|60
|57
|.513
|7
|Chicago
|58
|60
|.492
|9½
|Pittsburgh
|56
|59
|.487
|10
|Cincinnati
|56
|60
|.483
|10½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|67
|49
|.578
|—
|San Diego
|65
|52
|.556
|2½
|Arizona
|64
|53
|.547
|3½
|San Francisco
|60
|58
|.508
|8
|Colorado
|43
|74
|.368
|24½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Toronto 7, Baltimore 6
L.A. Angels 9, N.Y. Yankees 4
Tampa Bay 6, St. Louis 4
Seattle 4, Detroit 3
Friday’s Games
Minnesota 4, Cleveland 2, 1st game
Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 1
Toronto 3, Oakland 1
Washington 3, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings
Houston 8, Boston 4
Minnesota 6, Cleveland 3, 2nd game
Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 6
St. Louis 8, Kansas City 5
Seattle 6, N.Y. Mets 0
San Francisco 3, Detroit 2
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Texas (Eovaldi 8-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 12-7), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Oakland (Bido 2-3) at Toronto (Rodríguez 1-4), 3:07 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at San Francisco (Webb 9-8), 4:05 p.m.
Houston (Arrighetti 4-10) at Boston (Winckowski 2-1), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Bradford 3-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-2), 4:35 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels (Canning 4-10) at Washington (Corbin 2-12), 6:45 p.m.
Cleveland (Williams 1-4) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Pallante 4-6) at Kansas City (Wacha 8-6), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Burnes 12-4) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-0), 7:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-5) at Chicago White Sox (Flexen 2-11), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Manaea 8-4) at Seattle (Gilbert 6-8), 9:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Washington, 11:35 a.m.
Houston at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Oakland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Seattle, 7:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco 9, Washington 5, 10 innings
San Diego 7, Pittsburgh 6
Milwaukee 16, Atlanta 7
N.Y. Mets 9, Colorado 1
Cincinnati 10, Miami 4, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 6, St. Louis 4
Philadelphia 6, Arizona 4
Friday’s Games
Washington 3, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings
San Diego 6, Miami 2, 10 innings
Milwaukee 8, Cincinnati 3
Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 6
St. Louis 8, Kansas City 5
Colorado 6, Atlanta 5
Arizona 3, Philadelphia 2
Seattle 6, N.Y. Mets 0
San Francisco 3, Detroit 2
L.A. Dodgers 9, Pittsburgh 5
Saturday’s Games
Detroit (TBD) at San Francisco (Webb 9-8), 4:05 p.m.
San Diego (Waldron 7-9) at Miami (Muñoz 2-6), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 4-10) at Washington (Corbin 2-12), 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Martinez 6-5) at Milwaukee (Myers 6-5), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Pallante 4-6) at Kansas City (Wacha 8-6), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-5) at Chicago White Sox (Flexen 2-11), 7:15 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 7-6) at Colorado (Quantrill 7-8), 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 11-5) at Arizona (Gallen 9-5), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Skenes 6-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryan 1-0), 9:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Manaea 8-4) at Seattle (Gilbert 6-8), 9:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Washington, 11:35 a.m.
San Diego at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Detroit at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Seattle, 7:10 p.m.
