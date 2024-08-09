All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|68
|48
|.586
|—
|New York
|68
|48
|.586
|—
|Boston
|61
|52
|.540
|5½
|Tampa Bay
|58
|56
|.509
|9
|Toronto
|53
|62
|.461
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|67
|47
|.588
|—
|Minnesota
|63
|50
|.558
|3½
|Kansas City
|64
|52
|.552
|4
|Detroit
|55
|61
|.474
|13
|Chicago
|28
|89
|.239
|40½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|59
|55
|.518
|—
|Seattle
|60
|56
|.517
|—
|Texas
|54
|61
|.470
|5½
|Los Angeles
|51
|64
|.443
|8½
|Oakland
|48
|68
|.414
|12
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|69
|46
|.600
|—
|New York
|61
|54
|.530
|8
|Atlanta
|60
|54
|.526
|8½
|Washington
|52
|64
|.448
|17½
|Miami
|43
|73
|.371
|26½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|65
|49
|.570
|—
|St. Louis
|59
|57
|.509
|7
|Pittsburgh
|56
|58
|.491
|9
|Chicago
|57
|60
|.487
|9½
|Cincinnati
|56
|59
|.487
|9½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|66
|49
|.574
|—
|San Diego
|64
|52
|.552
|2½
|Arizona
|63
|53
|.543
|3½
|San Francisco
|59
|58
|.504
|8
|Colorado
|42
|74
|.362
|24½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona 7, Cleveland 3, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 8, Minnesota 2
Houston 6, Texas 4
Oakland 3, Chicago White Sox 2
N.Y. Yankees 5, L.A. Angels 2, 1st game
Arizona 5, Cleveland 3, 2nd game
Baltimore 7, Toronto 3
St. Louis 5, Tampa Bay 2
L.A. Angels 8, N.Y. Yankees 2, 2nd game
Kansas City 8, Boston 4
Detroit 6, Seattle 2
Thursday’s Games
Toronto 7, Baltimore 6
L.A. Angels 9, N.Y. Yankees 4
Tampa Bay 6, St. Louis 4
Seattle 4, Detroit 3
Friday’s Games
Cleveland (TBD) at Minnesota (Ober 11-5), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Angels (Soriano 6-7) at Washington (Parker 6-6), 6:45 p.m.
Baltimore (Eflin 7-7) at Tampa Bay (Littell 5-7), 6:50 p.m.
Texas (Bradford 3-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 12-7), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Spence 7-7) at Toronto (Berríos 9-9), 7:07 p.m.
Houston (Blanco 9-6) at Boston (Houck 8-8), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Crochet 6-8), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Cobb 0-0) at Minnesota (Varland 0-4), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis (Mikolas 8-9) at Kansas City (Lorenzen 5-6), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Quintana 6-7) at Seattle (Miller 8-7), 10:10 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at San Francisco (Ray 2-1), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Oakland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Detroit at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona 7, Cleveland 3, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 8, Minnesota 2
Arizona 5, Cleveland 3, 2nd game
San Francisco 7, Washington 4
Miami 6, Cincinnati 4
St. Louis 5, Tampa Bay 2
Milwaukee 8, Atlanta 5
San Diego 9, Pittsburgh 8, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 5, Colorado 3
Philadelphia 9, L.A. Dodgers 4
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco 9, Washington 5, 10 innings
San Diego 7, Pittsburgh 6
Milwaukee 16, Atlanta 7
N.Y. Mets 9, Colorado 1
Cincinnati 10, Miami 4, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 6, St. Louis 4
Philadelphia 6, Arizona 4
Friday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Soriano 6-7) at Washington (Parker 6-6), 6:45 p.m.
San Diego (Pérez 2-5) at Miami (Cabrera 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Crochet 6-8), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Spiers 4-3) at Milwaukee (Civale 2-8), 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 8-9) at Kansas City (Lorenzen 5-6), 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Holmes 0-0) at Colorado (Gordon 0-3), 8:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-5) at Arizona (Nelson 8-6), 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Quintana 6-7) at Seattle (Miller 8-7), 10:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 10-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Flaherty 8-5), 10:10 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at San Francisco (Ray 2-1), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Detroit at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
San Diego at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
