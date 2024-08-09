All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 68 48 .586 — New York 68 48 .586 —…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 68 48 .586 — New York 68 48 .586 — Boston 61 52 .540 5½ Tampa Bay 58 56 .509 9 Toronto 53 62 .461 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 67 47 .588 — Minnesota 63 50 .558 3½ Kansas City 64 52 .552 4 Detroit 55 61 .474 13 Chicago 28 89 .239 40½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 59 55 .518 — Seattle 60 56 .517 — Texas 54 61 .470 5½ Los Angeles 51 64 .443 8½ Oakland 48 68 .414 12

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 69 46 .600 — New York 61 54 .530 8 Atlanta 60 54 .526 8½ Washington 52 64 .448 17½ Miami 43 73 .371 26½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 65 49 .570 — St. Louis 59 57 .509 7 Pittsburgh 56 58 .491 9 Chicago 57 60 .487 9½ Cincinnati 56 59 .487 9½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 66 49 .574 — San Diego 64 52 .552 2½ Arizona 63 53 .543 3½ San Francisco 59 58 .504 8 Colorado 42 74 .362 24½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona 7, Cleveland 3, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 8, Minnesota 2

Houston 6, Texas 4

Oakland 3, Chicago White Sox 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, L.A. Angels 2, 1st game

Arizona 5, Cleveland 3, 2nd game

Baltimore 7, Toronto 3

St. Louis 5, Tampa Bay 2

L.A. Angels 8, N.Y. Yankees 2, 2nd game

Kansas City 8, Boston 4

Detroit 6, Seattle 2

Thursday’s Games

Toronto 7, Baltimore 6

L.A. Angels 9, N.Y. Yankees 4

Tampa Bay 6, St. Louis 4

Seattle 4, Detroit 3

Friday’s Games

Cleveland (TBD) at Minnesota (Ober 11-5), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Angels (Soriano 6-7) at Washington (Parker 6-6), 6:45 p.m.

Baltimore (Eflin 7-7) at Tampa Bay (Littell 5-7), 6:50 p.m.

Texas (Bradford 3-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 12-7), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Spence 7-7) at Toronto (Berríos 9-9), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (Blanco 9-6) at Boston (Houck 8-8), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Crochet 6-8), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Cobb 0-0) at Minnesota (Varland 0-4), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis (Mikolas 8-9) at Kansas City (Lorenzen 5-6), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Quintana 6-7) at Seattle (Miller 8-7), 10:10 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at San Francisco (Ray 2-1), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Detroit at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona 7, Cleveland 3, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 8, Minnesota 2

Arizona 5, Cleveland 3, 2nd game

San Francisco 7, Washington 4

Miami 6, Cincinnati 4

St. Louis 5, Tampa Bay 2

Milwaukee 8, Atlanta 5

San Diego 9, Pittsburgh 8, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 5, Colorado 3

Philadelphia 9, L.A. Dodgers 4

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco 9, Washington 5, 10 innings

San Diego 7, Pittsburgh 6

Milwaukee 16, Atlanta 7

N.Y. Mets 9, Colorado 1

Cincinnati 10, Miami 4, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 6, St. Louis 4

Philadelphia 6, Arizona 4

Friday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Soriano 6-7) at Washington (Parker 6-6), 6:45 p.m.

San Diego (Pérez 2-5) at Miami (Cabrera 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Crochet 6-8), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Spiers 4-3) at Milwaukee (Civale 2-8), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 8-9) at Kansas City (Lorenzen 5-6), 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Holmes 0-0) at Colorado (Gordon 0-3), 8:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-5) at Arizona (Nelson 8-6), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Quintana 6-7) at Seattle (Miller 8-7), 10:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 10-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Flaherty 8-5), 10:10 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at San Francisco (Ray 2-1), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

