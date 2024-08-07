All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 68 47 .591 — New York 68 47 .591 —…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 68 47 .591 — New York 68 47 .591 — Boston 61 52 .540 6 Tampa Bay 57 56 .504 10 Toronto 52 62 .456 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 67 47 .588 — Minnesota 63 50 .558 3½ Kansas City 64 52 .552 4 Detroit 54 60 .474 13 Chicago 28 89 .239 40½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 59 55 .518 — Seattle 59 55 .518 — Texas 54 61 .470 5½ Los Angeles 50 64 .439 9 Oakland 48 68 .414 12

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 67 46 .593 — Atlanta 60 53 .531 7 New York 59 54 .522 8 Washington 52 63 .452 16 Miami 43 72 .374 25

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 64 49 .566 — St. Louis 59 56 .513 6 Pittsburgh 56 57 .496 8 Chicago 57 60 .487 9 Cincinnati 55 59 .482 9½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 66 48 .579 — Arizona 63 52 .548 3½ San Diego 63 52 .548 3½ San Francisco 58 58 .500 9 Colorado 42 72 .368 24

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto 5, Baltimore 2

St. Louis 4, Tampa Bay 3

Chicago Cubs 7, Minnesota 3

Houston 4, Texas 2

Boston 6, Kansas City 5

Chicago White Sox 5, Oakland 1

Detroit 4, Seattle 2

Arizona at Cleveland, ppd.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona 7, Cleveland 3, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 8, Minnesota 2

Houston 6, Texas 4

Oakland 3, Chicago White Sox 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, L.A. Angels 2, 1st game

Arizona 5, Cleveland 3, 2nd game

Baltimore 7, Toronto 3

St. Louis 5, Tampa Bay 2

L.A. Angels 8, N.Y. Yankees 2, 2nd game

Kansas City 8, Boston 4

Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Anderson 8-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 5-9), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 4-8) at Toronto (Gausman 9-8), 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Baz 0-1) at St. Louis (Gibson 7-4), 7:15 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Seattle (Woo 5-1), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Angels at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Detroit at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

San Diego 6, Pittsburgh 0

Cincinnati 8, Miami 2

Washington 11, San Francisco 5

Milwaukee 10, Atlanta 0

St. Louis 4, Tampa Bay 3

Chicago Cubs 7, Minnesota 3

Colorado 6, N.Y. Mets 3

Philadelphia 6, L.A. Dodgers 2

Arizona at Cleveland, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona 7, Cleveland 3, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 8, Minnesota 2

Arizona 5, Cleveland 3, 2nd game

San Francisco 7, Washington 4

Miami 6, Cincinnati 4

St. Louis 5, Tampa Bay 2

Milwaukee 8, Atlanta 5

San Diego 9, Pittsburgh 8, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco (Harrison 6-5) at Washington (Herz 2-4), 12:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Montas 5-8) at Atlanta (Morton 6-6), 12:20 p.m.

San Diego (Vásquez 3-6) at Pittsburgh (Ortiz 5-2), 12:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-1) at Colorado (Gomber 3-7), 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 8-4) at Miami (Tyler 0-2), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Baz 0-1) at St. Louis (Gibson 7-4), 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Arizona (Montgomery 7-5), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Detroit at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

