All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|68
|47
|.591
|—
|New York
|68
|47
|.591
|—
|Boston
|61
|52
|.540
|6
|Tampa Bay
|57
|56
|.504
|10
|Toronto
|52
|62
|.456
|15½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|67
|47
|.588
|—
|Minnesota
|63
|50
|.558
|3½
|Kansas City
|64
|52
|.552
|4
|Detroit
|54
|60
|.474
|13
|Chicago
|28
|89
|.239
|40½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|59
|55
|.518
|—
|Seattle
|59
|55
|.518
|—
|Texas
|54
|61
|.470
|5½
|Los Angeles
|50
|64
|.439
|9
|Oakland
|48
|68
|.414
|12
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|67
|46
|.593
|—
|Atlanta
|60
|53
|.531
|7
|New York
|59
|54
|.522
|8
|Washington
|52
|63
|.452
|16
|Miami
|43
|72
|.374
|25
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|64
|49
|.566
|—
|St. Louis
|59
|56
|.513
|6
|Pittsburgh
|56
|57
|.496
|8
|Chicago
|57
|60
|.487
|9
|Cincinnati
|55
|59
|.482
|9½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|66
|48
|.579
|—
|Arizona
|63
|52
|.548
|3½
|San Diego
|63
|52
|.548
|3½
|San Francisco
|58
|58
|.500
|9
|Colorado
|42
|72
|.368
|24
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto 5, Baltimore 2
St. Louis 4, Tampa Bay 3
Chicago Cubs 7, Minnesota 3
Houston 4, Texas 2
Boston 6, Kansas City 5
Chicago White Sox 5, Oakland 1
Detroit 4, Seattle 2
Arizona at Cleveland, ppd.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona 7, Cleveland 3, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 8, Minnesota 2
Houston 6, Texas 4
Oakland 3, Chicago White Sox 2
N.Y. Yankees 5, L.A. Angels 2, 1st game
Arizona 5, Cleveland 3, 2nd game
Baltimore 7, Toronto 3
St. Louis 5, Tampa Bay 2
L.A. Angels 8, N.Y. Yankees 2, 2nd game
Kansas City 8, Boston 4
Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Anderson 8-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 5-9), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 4-8) at Toronto (Gausman 9-8), 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Baz 0-1) at St. Louis (Gibson 7-4), 7:15 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Seattle (Woo 5-1), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Angels at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Detroit at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
San Diego 6, Pittsburgh 0
Cincinnati 8, Miami 2
Washington 11, San Francisco 5
Milwaukee 10, Atlanta 0
St. Louis 4, Tampa Bay 3
Chicago Cubs 7, Minnesota 3
Colorado 6, N.Y. Mets 3
Philadelphia 6, L.A. Dodgers 2
Arizona at Cleveland, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona 7, Cleveland 3, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 8, Minnesota 2
Arizona 5, Cleveland 3, 2nd game
San Francisco 7, Washington 4
Miami 6, Cincinnati 4
St. Louis 5, Tampa Bay 2
Milwaukee 8, Atlanta 5
San Diego 9, Pittsburgh 8, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco (Harrison 6-5) at Washington (Herz 2-4), 12:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Montas 5-8) at Atlanta (Morton 6-6), 12:20 p.m.
San Diego (Vásquez 3-6) at Pittsburgh (Ortiz 5-2), 12:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-1) at Colorado (Gomber 3-7), 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 8-4) at Miami (Tyler 0-2), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Baz 0-1) at St. Louis (Gibson 7-4), 7:15 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Arizona (Montgomery 7-5), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
San Diego at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Detroit at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
