All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|67
|46
|.593
|—
|New York
|67
|46
|.593
|—
|Boston
|60
|51
|.541
|6
|Tampa Bay
|57
|54
|.514
|9
|Toronto
|51
|61
|.455
|15½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|67
|45
|.598
|—
|Minnesota
|63
|48
|.568
|3½
|Kansas City
|63
|51
|.553
|5
|Detroit
|53
|60
|.469
|14½
|Chicago
|27
|88
|.235
|41½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|59
|54
|.522
|—
|Houston
|57
|55
|.509
|1½
|Texas
|54
|59
|.478
|5
|Los Angeles
|49
|63
|.438
|9½
|Oakland
|47
|67
|.412
|12½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|66
|46
|.589
|—
|Atlanta
|60
|51
|.541
|5½
|New York
|59
|53
|.527
|7
|Washington
|51
|62
|.451
|15½
|Miami
|42
|71
|.372
|24½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|62
|49
|.559
|—
|Pittsburgh
|56
|55
|.505
|6
|St. Louis
|57
|56
|.504
|6
|Cincinnati
|54
|58
|.482
|8½
|Chicago
|55
|60
|.478
|9
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|66
|47
|.584
|—
|Arizona
|61
|52
|.540
|5
|San Diego
|61
|52
|.540
|5
|San Francisco
|57
|57
|.500
|9½
|Colorado
|41
|72
|.363
|25
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Arizona 7, Cleveland 6, 10 innings
Minnesota 3, Chicago Cubs 0
Boston 9, Kansas City 5
Texas 4, Houston 3, 10 innings
Oakland 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona (Pfaadt 5-6) at Cleveland (Carrasco 3-9), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 7-7) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 5-3), 2:20 p.m.
Houston (Kikuchi 4-9) at Texas (TBD), 2:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Martin 0-1) at Oakland (Estes 5-4), 3:37 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Fulmer 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 5-9), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Rogers 2-10) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Bradley 6-5) at St. Louis (Fedde 7-5), 7:45 p.m.
Boston (Crawford 7-8) at Kansas City (Ragans 8-7), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 12-4) at Seattle (Kirby 8-7), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 6, St. Louis 0
San Francisco 4, Washington 1
Cincinnati 10, Miami 3
Arizona 7, Cleveland 6, 10 innings
Minnesota 3, Chicago Cubs 0
L.A. Dodgers 5, Philadelphia 3
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona (Pfaadt 5-6) at Cleveland (Carrasco 3-9), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 7-7) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 5-3), 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 9-8) at Miami (Bellozo 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
San Diego (King 9-6) at Pittsburgh (Gonzales 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Snell 1-3) at Washington (Irvin 8-9), 6:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 6-6) at Atlanta (Sale 13-3), 7:20 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Bradley 6-5) at St. Louis (Fedde 7-5), 7:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Blackburn 5-2) at Colorado (Feltner 1-10), 8:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Phillips 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Stone 9-5), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.
San Diego at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
