All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 67 46 .593 — New York 67 46 .593 —…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 67 46 .593 — New York 67 46 .593 — Boston 60 51 .541 6 Tampa Bay 57 54 .514 9 Toronto 51 61 .455 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 67 45 .598 — Minnesota 63 48 .568 3½ Kansas City 63 51 .553 5 Detroit 53 60 .469 14½ Chicago 27 88 .235 41½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 59 54 .522 — Houston 57 55 .509 1½ Texas 54 59 .478 5 Los Angeles 49 63 .438 9½ Oakland 47 67 .412 12½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 66 46 .589 — Atlanta 60 51 .541 5½ New York 59 53 .527 7 Washington 51 62 .451 15½ Miami 42 71 .372 24½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 62 49 .559 — Pittsburgh 56 55 .505 6 St. Louis 57 56 .504 6 Cincinnati 54 58 .482 8½ Chicago 55 60 .478 9

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 66 47 .584 — Arizona 61 52 .540 5 San Diego 61 52 .540 5 San Francisco 57 57 .500 9½ Colorado 41 72 .363 25

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Arizona 7, Cleveland 6, 10 innings

Minnesota 3, Chicago Cubs 0

Boston 9, Kansas City 5

Texas 4, Houston 3, 10 innings

Oakland 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona (Pfaadt 5-6) at Cleveland (Carrasco 3-9), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 7-7) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 5-3), 2:20 p.m.

Houston (Kikuchi 4-9) at Texas (TBD), 2:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Martin 0-1) at Oakland (Estes 5-4), 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Fulmer 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 5-9), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Rogers 2-10) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 6-5) at St. Louis (Fedde 7-5), 7:45 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 7-8) at Kansas City (Ragans 8-7), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 12-4) at Seattle (Kirby 8-7), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 6, St. Louis 0

San Francisco 4, Washington 1

Cincinnati 10, Miami 3

Arizona 7, Cleveland 6, 10 innings

Minnesota 3, Chicago Cubs 0

L.A. Dodgers 5, Philadelphia 3

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona (Pfaadt 5-6) at Cleveland (Carrasco 3-9), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 7-7) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 5-3), 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 9-8) at Miami (Bellozo 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (King 9-6) at Pittsburgh (Gonzales 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Snell 1-3) at Washington (Irvin 8-9), 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 6-6) at Atlanta (Sale 13-3), 7:20 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 6-5) at St. Louis (Fedde 7-5), 7:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Blackburn 5-2) at Colorado (Feltner 1-10), 8:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Phillips 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Stone 9-5), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

