All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|67
|46
|.593
|—
|New York
|67
|46
|.593
|—
|Boston
|59
|51
|.536
|6½
|Tampa Bay
|57
|54
|.514
|9
|Toronto
|51
|61
|.455
|15½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|67
|44
|.604
|—
|Minnesota
|62
|48
|.564
|4½
|Kansas City
|63
|50
|.558
|5
|Detroit
|53
|60
|.469
|15
|Chicago
|27
|87
|.237
|41½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|59
|54
|.522
|—
|Houston
|57
|54
|.514
|1
|Texas
|53
|59
|.473
|5½
|Los Angeles
|49
|63
|.438
|9½
|Oakland
|46
|67
|.407
|13
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|66
|45
|.595
|—
|Atlanta
|60
|51
|.541
|6
|New York
|58
|53
|.523
|8
|Washington
|51
|61
|.455
|15½
|Miami
|42
|70
|.375
|24½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|62
|49
|.559
|—
|St. Louis
|57
|55
|.509
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|56
|55
|.505
|6
|Chicago
|55
|59
|.482
|8½
|Cincinnati
|53
|58
|.477
|9
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|65
|47
|.580
|—
|San Diego
|61
|52
|.540
|4½
|Arizona
|60
|52
|.536
|5
|San Francisco
|56
|57
|.496
|9½
|Colorado
|41
|72
|.363
|24½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Kansas City 3, Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 1, Houston 0
Baltimore 9, Cleveland 5
N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 3, 10 innings
Boston 7, Texas 2
Minnesota 13, Chicago White Sox 7
L.A. Dodgers 3, Oakland 2
Philadelphia 6, Seattle 0
L.A. Angels 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Monday’s Games
Arizona at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona (TBD) at Cleveland (Lively 10-6), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Daniel 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 11-5), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Rodriguez 13-4) at Toronto (Bassitt 8-10), 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Springs 0-0) at St. Louis (Gray 10-6), 7:45 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 10-5) at Texas (Mahle 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
Minnesota (López 10-7) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 8-2), 8:05 p.m.
Boston (Bello 10-5) at Kansas City (Lugo 13-5), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cannon 1-5) at Oakland (Stripling 2-10), 9:40 p.m.
Detroit (Montero 1-5) at Seattle (Castillo 9-10), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
San Francisco 8, Cincinnati 2
Washington 4, Milwaukee 3
Miami 7, Atlanta 0
Arizona 6, Pittsburgh 5
L.A. Dodgers 3, Oakland 2
Philadelphia 6, Seattle 0
L.A. Angels 3, N.Y. Mets 2
San Diego 10, Colorado 2
Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis 2
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 5:15 p.m.
Arizona at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona (TBD) at Cleveland (Lively 10-6), 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lodolo 8-4) at Miami (Meyer 2-1), 6:40 p.m.
San Diego (Cease 11-8) at Pittsburgh (Falter 5-7), 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Birdsong 3-0) at Washington (Gore 6-9), 6:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (Rea 9-3) at Atlanta (Sale 13-3), 7:20 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Springs 0-0) at St. Louis (Gray 10-6), 7:45 p.m.
Minnesota (López 10-7) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 8-2), 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Severino 7-4) at Colorado (Freeland 3-4), 8:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Sánchez 7-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-1), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
