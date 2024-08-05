All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 67 46 .593 — New York 67 46 .593 —…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 67 46 .593 — New York 67 46 .593 — Boston 59 51 .536 6½ Tampa Bay 57 54 .514 9 Toronto 51 61 .455 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 67 44 .604 — Minnesota 62 48 .564 4½ Kansas City 63 50 .558 5 Detroit 53 60 .469 15 Chicago 27 87 .237 41½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 59 54 .522 — Houston 57 54 .514 1 Texas 53 59 .473 5½ Los Angeles 49 63 .438 9½ Oakland 46 67 .407 13

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 66 45 .595 — Atlanta 60 51 .541 6 New York 58 53 .523 8 Washington 51 61 .455 15½ Miami 42 70 .375 24½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 62 49 .559 — St. Louis 57 55 .509 5½ Pittsburgh 56 55 .505 6 Chicago 55 59 .482 8½ Cincinnati 53 58 .477 9

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 65 47 .580 — San Diego 61 52 .540 4½ Arizona 60 52 .536 5 San Francisco 56 57 .496 9½ Colorado 41 72 .363 24½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City 3, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 1, Houston 0

Baltimore 9, Cleveland 5

N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 3, 10 innings

Boston 7, Texas 2

Minnesota 13, Chicago White Sox 7

L.A. Dodgers 3, Oakland 2

Philadelphia 6, Seattle 0

L.A. Angels 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Monday’s Games

Arizona at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona (TBD) at Cleveland (Lively 10-6), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Daniel 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 11-5), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Rodriguez 13-4) at Toronto (Bassitt 8-10), 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 0-0) at St. Louis (Gray 10-6), 7:45 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 10-5) at Texas (Mahle 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota (López 10-7) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 8-2), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Bello 10-5) at Kansas City (Lugo 13-5), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cannon 1-5) at Oakland (Stripling 2-10), 9:40 p.m.

Detroit (Montero 1-5) at Seattle (Castillo 9-10), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco 8, Cincinnati 2

Washington 4, Milwaukee 3

Miami 7, Atlanta 0

Arizona 6, Pittsburgh 5

L.A. Dodgers 3, Oakland 2

Philadelphia 6, Seattle 0

L.A. Angels 3, N.Y. Mets 2

San Diego 10, Colorado 2

Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis 2

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 5:15 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona (TBD) at Cleveland (Lively 10-6), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 8-4) at Miami (Meyer 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Cease 11-8) at Pittsburgh (Falter 5-7), 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Birdsong 3-0) at Washington (Gore 6-9), 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Rea 9-3) at Atlanta (Sale 13-3), 7:20 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 0-0) at St. Louis (Gray 10-6), 7:45 p.m.

Minnesota (López 10-7) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 8-2), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Severino 7-4) at Colorado (Freeland 3-4), 8:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 7-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.