All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|66
|46
|.589
|—
|New York
|66
|46
|.589
|—
|Boston
|58
|51
|.532
|6½
|Tampa Bay
|56
|54
|.509
|9
|Toronto
|51
|60
|.459
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|67
|43
|.609
|—
|Minnesota
|61
|48
|.560
|5½
|Kansas City
|62
|50
|.554
|6
|Detroit
|53
|59
|.473
|15
|Chicago
|27
|86
|.239
|41½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|59
|53
|.527
|—
|Houston
|57
|53
|.518
|1
|Texas
|53
|58
|.477
|5½
|Los Angeles
|48
|63
|.432
|10½
|Oakland
|46
|66
|.411
|13
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|65
|45
|.591
|—
|Atlanta
|60
|50
|.545
|5
|New York
|58
|52
|.527
|7
|Washington
|50
|61
|.450
|15½
|Miami
|41
|70
|.369
|24½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|62
|48
|.564
|—
|St. Louis
|57
|54
|.514
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|56
|54
|.509
|6
|Cincinnati
|53
|57
|.482
|9
|Chicago
|54
|59
|.478
|9½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|64
|47
|.577
|—
|San Diego
|60
|52
|.536
|4½
|Arizona
|59
|52
|.532
|5
|San Francisco
|55
|57
|.491
|9½
|Colorado
|41
|71
|.366
|23½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 3
Detroit 6, Kansas City 5, 11 innings
Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 2
Tampa Bay 6, Houston 1
Baltimore 7, Cleveland 4
Texas 7, Boston 4
L.A. Dodgers 10, Oakland 0
L.A. Angels 5, N.Y. Mets 4
Seattle 6, Philadelphia 5, 10 innings
Sunday’s Games
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Philadelphia at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Arizona (TBD) at Cleveland (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Houston (TBD) at Texas (Scherzer 2-4), 8:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Festa 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-9), 8:05 p.m.
Boston (Paxton 8-3) at Kansas City (Singer 8-6), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cannon 1-5) at Oakland (Sears 8-8), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis 5, Chicago Cubs 4
Washington 6, Milwaukee 4
Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 2
Cincinnati 6, San Francisco 4
Miami 4, Atlanta 3
San Diego 3, Colorado 2
L.A. Dodgers 10, Oakland 0
L.A. Angels 5, N.Y. Mets 4
Seattle 6, Philadelphia 5, 10 innings
Sunday’s Games
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 12:05 p.m.
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Manaea 7-4) at St. Louis (Pallante 4-5), 5:15 p.m.
Arizona (TBD) at Cleveland (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (TBD) at Miami (Muñoz 2-5), 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Washington (Corbin 2-11), 6:45 p.m.
Minnesota (Festa 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-9), 8:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 11-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 8-6), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
