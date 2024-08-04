All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 66 46 .589 — New York 66 46 .589 —…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 66 46 .589 — New York 66 46 .589 — Boston 58 51 .532 6½ Tampa Bay 56 54 .509 9 Toronto 51 60 .459 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 67 43 .609 — Minnesota 61 48 .560 5½ Kansas City 62 50 .554 6 Detroit 53 59 .473 15 Chicago 27 86 .239 41½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 59 53 .527 — Houston 57 53 .518 1 Texas 53 58 .477 5½ Los Angeles 48 63 .432 10½ Oakland 46 66 .411 13

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 65 45 .591 — Atlanta 60 50 .545 5 New York 58 52 .527 7 Washington 50 61 .450 15½ Miami 41 70 .369 24½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 62 48 .564 — St. Louis 57 54 .514 5½ Pittsburgh 56 54 .509 6 Cincinnati 53 57 .482 9 Chicago 54 59 .478 9½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 64 47 .577 — San Diego 60 52 .536 4½ Arizona 59 52 .532 5 San Francisco 55 57 .491 9½ Colorado 41 71 .366 23½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 3

Detroit 6, Kansas City 5, 11 innings

Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 2

Tampa Bay 6, Houston 1

Baltimore 7, Cleveland 4

Texas 7, Boston 4

L.A. Dodgers 10, Oakland 0

L.A. Angels 5, N.Y. Mets 4

Seattle 6, Philadelphia 5, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Arizona (TBD) at Cleveland (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (TBD) at Texas (Scherzer 2-4), 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Festa 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-9), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Paxton 8-3) at Kansas City (Singer 8-6), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cannon 1-5) at Oakland (Sears 8-8), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 5, Chicago Cubs 4

Washington 6, Milwaukee 4

Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 2

Cincinnati 6, San Francisco 4

Miami 4, Atlanta 3

San Diego 3, Colorado 2

L.A. Dodgers 10, Oakland 0

L.A. Angels 5, N.Y. Mets 4

Seattle 6, Philadelphia 5, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 12:05 p.m.

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Manaea 7-4) at St. Louis (Pallante 4-5), 5:15 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at Cleveland (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (TBD) at Miami (Muñoz 2-5), 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Washington (Corbin 2-11), 6:45 p.m.

Minnesota (Festa 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-9), 8:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 11-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 8-6), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

