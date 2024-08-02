All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|65
|45
|.591
|—
|New York
|65
|45
|.591
|—
|Boston
|57
|50
|.533
|6½
|Tampa Bay
|55
|53
|.509
|9
|Toronto
|50
|59
|.459
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|66
|42
|.611
|—
|Kansas City
|61
|49
|.555
|6
|Minnesota
|59
|48
|.551
|6½
|Detroit
|52
|58
|.473
|15
|Chicago
|27
|84
|.243
|40½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|56
|52
|.519
|—
|Seattle
|57
|53
|.518
|—
|Texas
|52
|57
|.477
|4½
|Los Angeles
|47
|62
|.431
|9½
|Oakland
|45
|65
|.409
|12
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|65
|43
|.602
|—
|Atlanta
|59
|49
|.546
|6
|New York
|57
|51
|.528
|8
|Washington
|49
|60
|.450
|16½
|Miami
|40
|69
|.367
|25½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|61
|47
|.565
|—
|St. Louis
|56
|53
|.514
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|55
|53
|.509
|6
|Cincinnati
|52
|56
|.481
|9
|Chicago
|53
|58
|.477
|9½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|63
|46
|.578
|—
|San Diego
|59
|51
|.536
|4½
|Arizona
|58
|51
|.532
|5
|San Francisco
|54
|56
|.491
|9½
|Colorado
|40
|70
|.364
|23½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City 7, Detroit 1
Cleveland 10, Baltimore 3
Colorado 5, L.A. Angels 4, 10 innings
Friday’s Games
Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Toronto (Berríos 9-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 11-7), 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Lorenzen 5-6) at Detroit (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Boston (Houck 8-7) at Texas (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Crochet 6-8) at Minnesota (Ober 10-5), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Eflin 6-7) at Cleveland (Cantillo 0-0), 7:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Littell 4-7) at Houston (Blanco 9-5), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Flaherty 7-5) at Oakland (Spence 7-6), 9:07 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-1) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 6-7), 9:38 p.m.
Philadelphia (Allard 0-0) at Seattle (Miller 8-7), 9:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Philadelphia at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta 4, Miami 2
Chicago Cubs 5, St. Louis 4
Colorado 5, L.A. Angels 4, 10 innings
Friday’s Games
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis (Gibson 7-4) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-6), 2:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Civale 2-7) at Washington (Herz 1-4), 4:05 p.m.
Arizona (Montgomery 7-5) at Pittsburgh (Keller 10-5), 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Snell 0-3) at Cincinnati (Greene 7-4), 7:15 p.m.
Miami (Tyler 0-2) at Atlanta (Holmes 0-0), 7:20 p.m.
Colorado (TBD) at San Diego (Pérez 2-5), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Flaherty 7-5) at Oakland (Spence 7-6), 9:07 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-1) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 6-7), 9:38 p.m.
Philadelphia (Allard 0-0) at Seattle (Miller 8-7), 9:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 12:05 p.m.
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:10 p.m.
