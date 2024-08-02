All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 65 45 .591 — New York 65 45 .591 —…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 65 45 .591 — New York 65 45 .591 — Boston 57 50 .533 6½ Tampa Bay 55 53 .509 9 Toronto 50 59 .459 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 66 42 .611 — Kansas City 61 49 .555 6 Minnesota 59 48 .551 6½ Detroit 52 58 .473 15 Chicago 27 84 .243 40½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 56 52 .519 — Seattle 57 53 .518 — Texas 52 57 .477 4½ Los Angeles 47 62 .431 9½ Oakland 45 65 .409 12

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 65 43 .602 — Atlanta 59 49 .546 6 New York 57 51 .528 8 Washington 49 60 .450 16½ Miami 40 69 .367 25½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 61 47 .565 — St. Louis 56 53 .514 5½ Pittsburgh 55 53 .509 6 Cincinnati 52 56 .481 9 Chicago 53 58 .477 9½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 63 46 .578 — San Diego 59 51 .536 4½ Arizona 58 51 .532 5 San Francisco 54 56 .491 9½ Colorado 40 70 .364 23½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City 7, Detroit 1

Cleveland 10, Baltimore 3

Colorado 5, L.A. Angels 4, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto (Berríos 9-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 11-7), 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Lorenzen 5-6) at Detroit (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Houck 8-7) at Texas (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Crochet 6-8) at Minnesota (Ober 10-5), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Eflin 6-7) at Cleveland (Cantillo 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Littell 4-7) at Houston (Blanco 9-5), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Flaherty 7-5) at Oakland (Spence 7-6), 9:07 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-1) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 6-7), 9:38 p.m.

Philadelphia (Allard 0-0) at Seattle (Miller 8-7), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta 4, Miami 2

Chicago Cubs 5, St. Louis 4

Colorado 5, L.A. Angels 4, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis (Gibson 7-4) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-6), 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Civale 2-7) at Washington (Herz 1-4), 4:05 p.m.

Arizona (Montgomery 7-5) at Pittsburgh (Keller 10-5), 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Snell 0-3) at Cincinnati (Greene 7-4), 7:15 p.m.

Miami (Tyler 0-2) at Atlanta (Holmes 0-0), 7:20 p.m.

Colorado (TBD) at San Diego (Pérez 2-5), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Flaherty 7-5) at Oakland (Spence 7-6), 9:07 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-1) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 6-7), 9:38 p.m.

Philadelphia (Allard 0-0) at Seattle (Miller 8-7), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 12:05 p.m.

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:10 p.m.

