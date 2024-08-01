All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|65
|45
|.591
|—
|New York
|65
|45
|.591
|—
|Boston
|57
|50
|.533
|6½
|Tampa Bay
|55
|53
|.509
|9
|Toronto
|50
|59
|.459
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|66
|42
|.611
|—
|Kansas City
|61
|49
|.555
|6
|Minnesota
|59
|48
|.551
|6½
|Detroit
|52
|58
|.473
|15
|Chicago
|27
|84
|.243
|40½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|56
|52
|.519
|—
|Seattle
|57
|53
|.518
|—
|Texas
|52
|57
|.477
|4½
|Los Angeles
|47
|61
|.435
|9
|Oakland
|45
|65
|.409
|12
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|65
|43
|.602
|—
|Atlanta
|59
|49
|.546
|6
|New York
|57
|51
|.528
|8
|Washington
|49
|60
|.450
|16½
|Miami
|40
|69
|.367
|25½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|61
|47
|.565
|—
|St. Louis
|56
|53
|.514
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|55
|53
|.509
|6
|Cincinnati
|52
|56
|.481
|9
|Chicago
|53
|58
|.477
|9½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|63
|46
|.578
|—
|San Diego
|59
|51
|.536
|4½
|Arizona
|58
|51
|.532
|5
|San Francisco
|54
|56
|.491
|9½
|Colorado
|39
|70
|.358
|24
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Miami 6, Tampa Bay 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 5
Baltimore 10, Toronto 4
Minnesota 8, N.Y. Mets 3
Kansas City 10, Chicago White Sox 3
St. Louis 10, Texas 1
Boston 3, Seattle 2, 10 innings
Houston 5, Pittsburgh 4
San Francisco 1, Oakland 0
Colorado 2, L.A. Angels 1
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City 7, Detroit 1
Cleveland 10, Baltimore 3
Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Kansas City (Ragans 7-7) at Detroit (Skubal 12-3), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 9-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 7-5), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 4-7) at Cleveland (Cantillo 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Crawford 6-8) at Texas (Ureña 3-5), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Martin 0-0) at Minnesota (Ryan 6-7), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Baz 0-1) at Houston (Kikuchi 4-9), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Blackburn 4-2) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 8-9), 9:38 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stone 9-4) at Oakland (Estes 4-4), 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Phillips 3-0) at Seattle (Woo 4-1), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Miami 6, Tampa Bay 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 5
Minnesota 8, N.Y. Mets 3
St. Louis 10, Texas 1
Atlanta 6, Milwaukee 2
Arizona 5, Washington 4
Chicago Cubs 13, Cincinnati 4
Houston 5, Pittsburgh 4
San Diego 8, L.A. Dodgers 1
San Francisco 1, Oakland 0
Colorado 2, L.A. Angels 1
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta 4, Miami 2
Chicago Cubs 5, St. Louis 4
Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Friday’s Games
St. Louis (Fedde 7-4) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 5-3), 2:20 p.m.
Arizona (Pfaadt 5-6) at Pittsburgh (Ortiz 5-2), 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Montas 4-8) at Washington (Irvin 8-8), 6:45 p.m.
San Francisco (Harrison 6-4) at Cincinnati (Abbott 9-7), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at Atlanta (Schwellenbach 4-5), 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Blackburn 4-2) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 8-9), 9:38 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 2-7) at San Diego (Vásquez 3-6), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stone 9-4) at Oakland (Estes 4-4), 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Phillips 3-0) at Seattle (Woo 4-1), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
