All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 65 45 .591 — New York 65 45 .591 —…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 65 45 .591 — New York 65 45 .591 — Boston 57 50 .533 6½ Tampa Bay 55 53 .509 9 Toronto 50 59 .459 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 66 42 .611 — Kansas City 61 49 .555 6 Minnesota 59 48 .551 6½ Detroit 52 58 .473 15 Chicago 27 84 .243 40½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 56 52 .519 — Seattle 57 53 .518 — Texas 52 57 .477 4½ Los Angeles 47 61 .435 9 Oakland 45 65 .409 12

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 65 43 .602 — Atlanta 59 49 .546 6 New York 57 51 .528 8 Washington 49 60 .450 16½ Miami 40 69 .367 25½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 61 47 .565 — St. Louis 56 53 .514 5½ Pittsburgh 55 53 .509 6 Cincinnati 52 56 .481 9 Chicago 53 58 .477 9½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 63 46 .578 — San Diego 59 51 .536 4½ Arizona 58 51 .532 5 San Francisco 54 56 .491 9½ Colorado 39 70 .358 24

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Miami 6, Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 5

Baltimore 10, Toronto 4

Minnesota 8, N.Y. Mets 3

Kansas City 10, Chicago White Sox 3

St. Louis 10, Texas 1

Boston 3, Seattle 2, 10 innings

Houston 5, Pittsburgh 4

San Francisco 1, Oakland 0

Colorado 2, L.A. Angels 1

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City 7, Detroit 1

Cleveland 10, Baltimore 3

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kansas City (Ragans 7-7) at Detroit (Skubal 12-3), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 9-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 7-5), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 4-7) at Cleveland (Cantillo 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 6-8) at Texas (Ureña 3-5), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Martin 0-0) at Minnesota (Ryan 6-7), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Baz 0-1) at Houston (Kikuchi 4-9), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Blackburn 4-2) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 8-9), 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stone 9-4) at Oakland (Estes 4-4), 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Phillips 3-0) at Seattle (Woo 4-1), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Miami 6, Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 5

Minnesota 8, N.Y. Mets 3

St. Louis 10, Texas 1

Atlanta 6, Milwaukee 2

Arizona 5, Washington 4

Chicago Cubs 13, Cincinnati 4

Houston 5, Pittsburgh 4

San Diego 8, L.A. Dodgers 1

San Francisco 1, Oakland 0

Colorado 2, L.A. Angels 1

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta 4, Miami 2

Chicago Cubs 5, St. Louis 4

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis (Fedde 7-4) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 5-3), 2:20 p.m.

Arizona (Pfaadt 5-6) at Pittsburgh (Ortiz 5-2), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Montas 4-8) at Washington (Irvin 8-8), 6:45 p.m.

San Francisco (Harrison 6-4) at Cincinnati (Abbott 9-7), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Atlanta (Schwellenbach 4-5), 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Blackburn 4-2) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 8-9), 9:38 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 2-7) at San Diego (Vásquez 3-6), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stone 9-4) at Oakland (Estes 4-4), 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Phillips 3-0) at Seattle (Woo 4-1), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.