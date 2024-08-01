All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|65
|44
|.596
|—
|New York
|65
|45
|.591
|½
|Boston
|57
|50
|.533
|7
|Tampa Bay
|55
|53
|.509
|9½
|Toronto
|50
|59
|.459
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|65
|42
|.607
|—
|Minnesota
|59
|48
|.551
|6
|Kansas City
|60
|49
|.550
|6
|Detroit
|52
|57
|.477
|14
|Chicago
|27
|84
|.243
|40
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|56
|52
|.519
|—
|Seattle
|57
|53
|.518
|—
|Texas
|52
|57
|.477
|4½
|Los Angeles
|47
|61
|.435
|9
|Oakland
|45
|65
|.409
|12
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|65
|43
|.602
|—
|Atlanta
|58
|49
|.542
|6½
|New York
|57
|51
|.528
|8
|Washington
|49
|60
|.450
|16½
|Miami
|40
|68
|.370
|25
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|61
|47
|.565
|—
|St. Louis
|56
|52
|.519
|5
|Pittsburgh
|55
|53
|.509
|6
|Cincinnati
|52
|56
|.481
|9
|Chicago
|52
|58
|.473
|10
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|63
|46
|.578
|—
|San Diego
|59
|51
|.536
|4½
|Arizona
|58
|51
|.532
|5
|San Francisco
|54
|56
|.491
|9½
|Colorado
|39
|70
|.358
|24
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 5, Detroit 0
Baltimore 6, Toronto 2
N.Y. Mets 2, Minnesota 0
Tampa Bay 9, Miami 3
Seattle 10, Boston 6
St. Louis 8, Texas 1
Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 3
N.Y. Yankees 7, Philadelphia 6, 12 innings
Pittsburgh 6, Houston 2
L.A. Angels 10, Colorado 7
Oakland 5, San Francisco 2
Wednesday’s Games
Miami 6, Tampa Bay 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 5
Baltimore 10, Toronto 4
Minnesota 8, N.Y. Mets 3
Kansas City 10, Chicago White Sox 3
St. Louis 10, Texas 1
Boston 3, Seattle 2, 10 innings
Houston 5, Pittsburgh 4
San Francisco 1, Oakland 0
Colorado 2, L.A. Angels 1
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore (TBD) at Cleveland (Lively 9-6), 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Lugo 12-5) at Detroit (Montero 1-4), 6:40 p.m.
Colorado (Feltner 1-10) at L.A. Angels (Fulmer 0-2), 9:38 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 2, Minnesota 0
Tampa Bay 9, Miami 3
Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 3
St. Louis 8, Texas 1
N.Y. Yankees 7, Philadelphia 6, 12 innings
Atlanta 5, Milwaukee 1
Pittsburgh 6, Houston 2
Arizona 17, Washington 0
L.A. Angels 10, Colorado 7
Oakland 5, San Francisco 2
San Diego 6, L.A. Dodgers 5, 10 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Miami 6, Tampa Bay 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 5
Minnesota 8, N.Y. Mets 3
St. Louis 10, Texas 1
Atlanta 6, Milwaukee 2
Arizona 5, Washington 4
Chicago Cubs 13, Cincinnati 4
Houston 5, Pittsburgh 4
San Diego 8, L.A. Dodgers 1
San Francisco 1, Oakland 0
Colorado 2, L.A. Angels 1
Thursday’s Games
Miami (Meyer 2-0) at Atlanta (Morton 5-6), 7:20 p.m.
St. Louis (Gray 10-6) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 8-2), 8:05 p.m.
Colorado (Feltner 1-10) at L.A. Angels (Fulmer 0-2), 9:38 p.m.
Friday’s Games
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
