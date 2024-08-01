Live Radio
Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

August 1, 2024, 12:13 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Baltimore 65 44 .596
New York 65 45 .591 ½
Boston 57 50 .533 7
Tampa Bay 55 53 .509
Toronto 50 59 .459 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 65 42 .607
Minnesota 59 48 .551 6
Kansas City 60 49 .550 6
Detroit 52 57 .477 14
Chicago 27 84 .243 40

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 56 52 .519
Seattle 57 53 .518
Texas 52 57 .477
Los Angeles 47 61 .435 9
Oakland 45 65 .409 12

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 65 43 .602
Atlanta 58 49 .542
New York 57 51 .528 8
Washington 49 60 .450 16½
Miami 40 68 .370 25

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 61 47 .565
St. Louis 56 52 .519 5
Pittsburgh 55 53 .509 6
Cincinnati 52 56 .481 9
Chicago 52 58 .473 10

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 63 46 .578
San Diego 59 51 .536
Arizona 58 51 .532 5
San Francisco 54 56 .491
Colorado 39 70 .358 24

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Detroit 0

Baltimore 6, Toronto 2

N.Y. Mets 2, Minnesota 0

Tampa Bay 9, Miami 3

Seattle 10, Boston 6

St. Louis 8, Texas 1

Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 3

N.Y. Yankees 7, Philadelphia 6, 12 innings

Pittsburgh 6, Houston 2

L.A. Angels 10, Colorado 7

Oakland 5, San Francisco 2

Wednesday’s Games

Miami 6, Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 5

Baltimore 10, Toronto 4

Minnesota 8, N.Y. Mets 3

Kansas City 10, Chicago White Sox 3

St. Louis 10, Texas 1

Boston 3, Seattle 2, 10 innings

Houston 5, Pittsburgh 4

San Francisco 1, Oakland 0

Colorado 2, L.A. Angels 1

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore (TBD) at Cleveland (Lively 9-6), 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Lugo 12-5) at Detroit (Montero 1-4), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 1-10) at L.A. Angels (Fulmer 0-2), 9:38 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 2, Minnesota 0

Tampa Bay 9, Miami 3

Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 3

St. Louis 8, Texas 1

N.Y. Yankees 7, Philadelphia 6, 12 innings

Atlanta 5, Milwaukee 1

Pittsburgh 6, Houston 2

Arizona 17, Washington 0

L.A. Angels 10, Colorado 7

Oakland 5, San Francisco 2

San Diego 6, L.A. Dodgers 5, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Miami 6, Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 5

Minnesota 8, N.Y. Mets 3

St. Louis 10, Texas 1

Atlanta 6, Milwaukee 2

Arizona 5, Washington 4

Chicago Cubs 13, Cincinnati 4

Houston 5, Pittsburgh 4

San Diego 8, L.A. Dodgers 1

San Francisco 1, Oakland 0

Colorado 2, L.A. Angels 1

Thursday’s Games

Miami (Meyer 2-0) at Atlanta (Morton 5-6), 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Gray 10-6) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 8-2), 8:05 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 1-10) at L.A. Angels (Fulmer 0-2), 9:38 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

