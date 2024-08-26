Barcelona sends French defender Clément Lenglet on loan for 3rd season, this time to Atletico Madrid

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona loaned out French defender Clément Lenglet for the third straight year on Monday, and sent Brazil…

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona loaned out French defender Clément Lenglet for the third straight year on Monday, and sent Brazil teenager Vitor Roque to Real Betis after just a half-season.

Lenglet has gone this time to La Liga rival Atletico Madrid which said it signed the 29-year-old center-back “until the end of this season.”

That could include the revamped 32-team 2025 Club World Cup that runs from mid-June into July in the United States. Atletico qualified for the FIFA tournament and Barcelona did not.

Lenglet has been with Barcelona since 2018 though spent the last two seasons on loan in England with Tottenham and then Aston Villa.

He played 14 Premier League games for Villa last season, helping the team to finish fourth and qualify for the Champions League.

Atletico and Barcelona are also in the Champions League draw on Thursday in Monaco. The new format with 36 teams playing in a single-league standings starts next month.

Vitor Roque is going to Betis for one season with an option on a second and a right to buy, Barcelona said, adding the 19-year-old forward “will be looking to get more game time with Betis to continue developing and adapting to the Spanish league.”

Betis also is playing in Europe, in the third-tier Conference League, and has a 2-0 lead ahead of hosting Kryvbas of Ukraine on Thursday in the second leg of the qualifying playoffs round.

