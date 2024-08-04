Australia 14, Hungary 12, Australia wins 5-3 in shootout Australia 1 2 3 3 5 — 14 Hungary 1 2…

Australia 14, Hungary 12, Australia wins 5-3 in shootout

Australia 1 2 3 3 5 — 14 Hungary 1 2 2 4 3 — 12

First Quarter_None

Second Quarter_None

Third Quarter_None

Fourth Quarter_None

Penalty Shootout_19, Australia, Z. Arancini. 20, Hungary, R. Keszthelyi. 21, Australia, A. Andrews. 22, Hungary, K. Garda. 23, Australia, T. Kearns. 24, Australia, A. Williams. 25, Hungary, D. Szilagyi. 26, Australia, B. Halligan.

Exclusions_Australia 12 (A. Andrews 1, C. Andrews 1, E. Armit 1, K. Gofers 1, B. Halligan 1, S. Hearn 1, A. Williams 1, Z. Arancini 2, S. Green 3); Hungary 10 (R. Parkes 1, K. Garda 2, N. Rybanska 3, D. Leimeter 4).

4 Minute Exclusions_Australia None; Hungary None.

Penalty Fouls_Australia 2 (K. Gofers 1, S. Green 1); Hungary 1 (N. Rybanska 1).

Ejections_Australia 1 (S. Green); Hungary 2 (D. Leimeter, N. Rybanska).

Referees_Marta Cabanas, Spain. Adrian Alexandrescu, Romania. Massimiliano Caputi, Italy. Mohsen Rezvani, Iran.

