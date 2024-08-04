Australia 14, Hungary 12, Australia wins 5-3 in shootout
|Australia
|1
|2
|3
|3
|5
|—
|14
|Hungary
|1
|2
|2
|4
|3
|—
|12
First Quarter_None
Second Quarter_None
Third Quarter_None
Fourth Quarter_None
Penalty Shootout_19, Australia, Z. Arancini. 20, Hungary, R. Keszthelyi. 21, Australia, A. Andrews. 22, Hungary, K. Garda. 23, Australia, T. Kearns. 24, Australia, A. Williams. 25, Hungary, D. Szilagyi. 26, Australia, B. Halligan.
Exclusions_Australia 12 (A. Andrews 1, C. Andrews 1, E. Armit 1, K. Gofers 1, B. Halligan 1, S. Hearn 1, A. Williams 1, Z. Arancini 2, S. Green 3); Hungary 10 (R. Parkes 1, K. Garda 2, N. Rybanska 3, D. Leimeter 4).
4 Minute Exclusions_Australia None; Hungary None.
Penalty Fouls_Australia 2 (K. Gofers 1, S. Green 1); Hungary 1 (N. Rybanska 1).
Ejections_Australia 1 (S. Green); Hungary 2 (D. Leimeter, N. Rybanska).
Referees_Marta Cabanas, Spain. Adrian Alexandrescu, Romania. Massimiliano Caputi, Italy. Mohsen Rezvani, Iran.
