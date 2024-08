CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Austin Dillon’s win at Richmond Raceway will not count toward eligibility for the Cup Series playoffs,…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Austin Dillon’s win at Richmond Raceway will not count toward eligibility for the Cup Series playoffs, NASCAR rules.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.