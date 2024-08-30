Atlanta United takes road losing streak into game against Charlotte FC

Atlanta United FC (7-12-7, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte FC (10-8-8, sixth in the Eastern Conference) Charlotte, North…

Atlanta United FC (7-12-7, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte FC (10-8-8, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Charlotte FC -113, Atlanta United FC +263, Draw +286; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United visits Charlotte FC aiming to break a four-game road skid.

Charlotte is 8-5-5 in Eastern Conference play. Charlotte ranks second in the Eastern Conference allowing only 28 goals.

United is 7-8-4 in Eastern Conference games. United is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 35 goals led by Daniel Rios with six.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. Charlotte won the last game 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Agyemang has seven goals and two assists for Charlotte. Kerwin Vargas has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Rios has six goals and three assists for United. Thiago Almada has scored two goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Charlotte: 4-2-4, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 3.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

United: 3-4-3, averaging 1.3 goals, 5.2 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Charlotte: None listed.

United: Ronald Hernandez (injured), Quentin Westberg (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.