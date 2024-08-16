Aspas caps eventful game with late winner as Celta Vigo beats Deportivo Alaves 2-1 in Spain

MADRID (AP) — Iago Aspas avoided an early red card thanks to a video review, had a goal chalked off…

MADRID (AP) — Iago Aspas avoided an early red card thanks to a video review, had a goal chalked off just before halftime and then capped an eventful game by scoring Celta Vigo’s winner against Deportivo Alaves in the Spanish league on Friday.

The 37-year-old Aspas was the focal point for Celta for much of last season and picked up where he left off in its opening game, netting in the 84th minute to seal a 2-1 victory for the hosts.

He had been shown a red card after seven minutes when his arm made contact with Antonio Blanco, but it was downgraded to a yellow after a VAR review.

Blanco’s cross to Kike Garcia then set up the opening goal for Alaves 10 minutes later.

Aspas had a goal disallowed for offside before halftime but Celta equalized midway through the second half thanks to Williot Swedberg’s superb strike with the outside of his boot.

Aspas then received Swedberg’s defense-splitting pass to score the winner with six minutes left.

“Iago is eternal,” Alaves coach Luis Garcia said. “He gets one chance and he puts it away.”

SEVILLA DRAWS AT LAS PALMAS

In the night’s other game, Las Palmas came from a goal down twice to hold Sevilla to a 2-2 draw at home.

Alex Suarez’s deflected a cross from the left past his own keeper to give Sevilla the lead after 24 minutes but an own goal at the other end by Tanguy Nianzo leveled the scores just before halftime.

Juanlu Sanchez then converted a neat cross by Isaac Romero to put Sevilla 2-1 up on the hour mark only for Sandro Ramírez to equalize 10 minutes later, just moments after coming on as a sub.

Las Palmas’ two Scotland internationals, recent signings Oliver McBurnie and Scott McKenna, both appeared for the home side and it was McBurnie’s pressure on Nianzo that led to Las Palmas’ first goal.

With three of the first four league matches ending in draws, Celta’s win means it can enjoy at least one night atop the La Liga standings.

Barcelona is away at Valencia on Saturday, while defending champion Real Madrid visits Mallorca on Sunday. ___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.