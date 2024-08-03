Argentina 3, Britain 0
|Argentina
|0
|0
|2
|1
|—
|3
|Britain
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
Argentina_A. Albertarrio 1, Z. Diaz de Armas 1, V. Raposo Ruiz de los Llanos 1.
Britain_None.
Green Cards_H. French, Britain, 16′. F. Crackles, Britain, 41′. M. Granatto, Argentina, 58′.
Yellow Cards_T. Howard, Britain, 33′.
Red Cards_None.
Umpires_Laurine Delforge, Belgium. Emi Yamada, Japan. Liu Xiaoying, China. Annelize Rostron, South Africa.
