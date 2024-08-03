Argentina 3, Britain 0 Argentina 0 0 2 1 — 3 Britain 0 0 0 0 — 0 Argentina_A. Albertarrio…

Argentina 3, Britain 0

Argentina 0 0 2 1 — 3 Britain 0 0 0 0 — 0

Argentina_A. Albertarrio 1, Z. Diaz de Armas 1, V. Raposo Ruiz de los Llanos 1.

Britain_None.

Green Cards_H. French, Britain, 16′. F. Crackles, Britain, 41′. M. Granatto, Argentina, 58′.

Yellow Cards_T. Howard, Britain, 33′.

Red Cards_None.

Umpires_Laurine Delforge, Belgium. Emi Yamada, Japan. Liu Xiaoying, China. Annelize Rostron, South Africa.

