The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 15-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Aug.…

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 15-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Aug. 26, all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.