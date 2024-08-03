Live Radio
AP PHOTOS: Fans are making big deal out of their favorite Olympians with large, easy-to-see cutouts

The Associated Press

August 3, 2024, 12:05 PM

PARIS (AP) — Fans are making sure their favorite Olympians know that they are at the Olympic venues yelling, screaming and supporting them in their medal pursuit by waving cutouts with their faces. American and French athletes are the most featured. From Simone Biles to Teddy Riner – here is a selection of photos highlighting fans cutouts at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

