Live Radio
Home » Sports » Angels infielder Anthony Rendon…

Angels infielder Anthony Rendon leaves game vs. Braves due to bruised right elbow

The Associated Press

August 16, 2024, 11:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon was removed during the fourth inning of Friday night’s game against the Atlanta Braves due to a bruised right elbow.

The oft-injured Rendon has played in only 41 games this season and was hitless in his last 12 at-bats. He missed 68 games earlier this season due to a strained left hamstring and eight games a couple weeks ago with lower back inflammation.

The 34-year-old Rendon has not played more than 58 games in any of his five seasons with the Angels after signing a seven-year, $245 million contract.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up