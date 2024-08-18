Angel Gomes ‘feeling good’ a day after being knocked unconscious in French league game

PARIS (AP) — Lille midfielder Angel Gomes says he’s back home and “feeling good,” a day after being knocked unconscious…

PARIS (AP) — Lille midfielder Angel Gomes says he’s back home and “feeling good,” a day after being knocked unconscious in a collision during a French league match.

Lille’s game against Reims on Saturday was halted for more than 30 minutes with Gomes needing lengthy treatment before being carried off on a stretcher and taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

On Sunday, the English player reassured fans in a video on his social media account.

“I just want to let everyone know that I’m okay, I’m back home. I’ve been looked after and I’m feeling good,” Gomes said while sporting a busted lip.

Gomes thanked fans from both teams for their support and the hospital staff for their care.

After the match, which Lille won 2-0, both teams posed with a message on a Reims jersey wishing the player well in French.

Gomes joked “remind me not to jump for no more headers.”

