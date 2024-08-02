Americans set world record in 4×400 mixed relay. It might only last a day

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — It’s a world record that might only last a day. Still, the U.S. mixed 4×400 meter relay team owns it.
The team of Vernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon and Kaylyn Brown finished the four laps Friday in 3 minutes, 7.41 seconds to break the mark of 3:08.80 set at world championships last year.
All the record did was place the Americans in Saturday’s final, where the record — in an event that is only 5 years old — will be in jeopardy once again.
