Live Radio
Home » Sports » Americans set world record…

Americans set world record in 4×400 mixed relay. It might only last a day

The Associated Press

August 2, 2024, 1:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — It’s a world record that might only last a day. Still, the U.S. mixed 4×400 meter relay team owns it.

The team of Vernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon and Kaylyn Brown finished the four laps Friday in 3 minutes, 7.41 seconds to break the mark of 3:08.80 set at world championships last year.

All the record did was place the Americans in Saturday’s final, where the record — in an event that is only 5 years old — will be in jeopardy once again.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up