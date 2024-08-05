Aleksandra Miroslaw of Poland twice breaks her own sport climbing world record at Paris Olympics

LE BOURGET, France (AP) — Aleksandra Miroslaw of Poland twice broke her own sport climbing world record in the women’s…

LE BOURGET, France (AP) — Aleksandra Miroslaw of Poland twice broke her own sport climbing world record in the women’s speed event at the Paris Olympics on Monday.

Miroslaw set a time of 6.21 seconds in her first qualification run, which was .03 seconds faster than her own previous world record set in a European qualifier in Rome in 2023.

She was even better in her second run with a time of 6.06.

The men’s record in speed is 4.79, set by American Samuel Watson in April at the Wujiang World Cup.

