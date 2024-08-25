Aces score at the the buzzer to beat Sky 77-75

CHICAGO (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored as time expired to save Las Vegas from blowing a 13-point fourth-quarter lead over…

CHICAGO (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored as time expired to save Las Vegas from blowing a 13-point fourth-quarter lead over Chicago on Sunday, as the Aces won 77-75 despite another 20-rebound game from Angel Reese.

Wilson’s winning layup for Las Vegas came after Lindsay Allen hit a 3-pointer and Chennedy Carter followed with two more to pull Chicago even with a second remaining.

Wilson, a two-time MVP for the two-time defending champions, finished with 20 points and 18 rebounds for her 21st double-double this season. Kelsey Plum scored 18 but made just 1 of 7 from beyond the arc, adding five assists. Megan Gustafson sank three 3-pointers and scored 13. Chelsea Gray pitched in with 11 points, eight rebounds and seven assists with her final one coming on Wilson’s game-winner.

Reese grabbed a season-high 22 rebounds for Chicago (11-18), which saw its lead over the Atlanta Dream for the final playoff spot slip to a half-game with its third straight loss. Reese, who became the first player in league history to grab 20 rebounds in back-to-back games in the first two losses, is now the first to top 20 in three straight.

Carter scored 25 to lead the Sky. Lindsay Allen totaled 16 points and five assists, while Michaela Onyenwere scored 15. Reese scored 11 on the way to her sixth double-double in a row and her 22nd of the season.

WINGS 113, SPARKS 110

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale had 33 points, Natasha Howard scored 30 and Dallas stormed back from a 19-point fourth-quarter deficit to stun Los Angeles.

Odyssey Sims had 24 points through the first three quarters to help Los Angeles (6-24) build a 92-73 lead.

Howard made a layup for Dallas (7-22) and Ogunbowale followed with two free throws to get the Wings within single digits at 105-96 with 3:22 left to play. Ogunbowale followed a layup with a 3-pointer and Howard’s three-point play made it a one-possession game at 109-107 with 64 seconds remaining.

Teaira McCowan knotted the score with a layup and gave Dallas the lead with a rebound basket with :07 to go. Stephanie Talbot made just 1 of 2 free throws for the Sparks, while Howard sank a pair for a three-point lead. Dearica Hamby missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer for LA, which has lost seven in a row and nine of 10.

Ogunbowale hit 10 of 21 shots from the floor with four 3-pointers and all nine of her foul shots, while adding seven assists. Howard knocked down 11 of 15 shots and grabbed seven rebounds. Satou Sabally scored 19 and McCowan finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds for her ninth double-double.

