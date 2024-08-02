AC Milan promises to renew contracts for pregnant players

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan promised to automatically renew the contracts for players on its women’s team “in the event…

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan promised to automatically renew the contracts for players on its women’s team “in the event of pregnancy during the final season” of their existing deals.

Calling it “a first among the élite clubs of European football,” Milan said the automatic extension would be for one year and on the same economic terms as the original contract.

The new policy will also apply to female staff of the Italian team.

Elisabet Spina, head of women’s football at Milan, said, “We are now about to start a new season in which we will work to achieve important goals, both on and off the field: We are excited to approach it by introducing our innovative policy.”

