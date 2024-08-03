2024 Olympics schedule Aug. 4: Sunisa Lee in the spotlight, Noah Lyles runs the 100 meters

PARIS (AP) — Simone Biles is ceding the gymnastics spotlight to U.S. teammate Sunisa Lee for a moment, the action…

PARIS (AP) — Simone Biles is ceding the gymnastics spotlight to U.S. teammate Sunisa Lee for a moment, the action is heating up at the track and more medals are on the line at the pool on Sunday at the 2024 Olympics.

Lee is among those competing in the women’s uneven bars, three years after taking bronze in that event at the Tokyo Games. She was second on the apparatus in the all-around competition, won by Biles in impressive fashion on Thursday.

Americans Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek and Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson are among the top contenders in the men’s 100 meters on the track at Saint-Denis.

The unbeaten U.S. women’s basketball team wraps up group play against Germany, the fourth and final round of men’s golf unfolds and Ireland’s Daniel Wiffen bids for another gold medal in swimming.

See the full schedule of events and read more on what to watch below.

Sunisa Lee on uneven bars

Since being an Olympic champion in 2021, Lee dealt with two kidney diseases that caused her constant pain and nausea, made her weight fluctuate and led her to contemplate retiring from gymnastics entirely.

Instead, the 21-year-old regained her motivation, stayed in the gym and is back atop her game. After helping Biles and the U.S. women win team gold and taking bronze in the all-around competition in Paris, Lee’s best chance at another medal comes in the uneven bars. The event starts at 3:40 p.m. CEST/9:40 a.m. EDT.

Noah Lyles in men’s 100M dash

After getting off to a sluggish start in his first heat in the men’s 100 meters, Lyles vowed not to underestimate his competitors the next time around. The reigning world champion in the 100 and 200 will have no shortage of challengers.

Chief among them are fellow American Bednarek, Thompson and Louie Hinchliffe, a British sprinter being trained by Carl Lewis. The semifinals begin at 8:05 p.m. CEST/2:05 p.m. EDT, with the final set for 9:50 CEST/3:50 EDT.

US women’s basketball vs. Germany

The U.S. has not lost a women’s basketball game at the Olympics since 1992 in Barcelona. The Americans have already clinched a spot in the quarterfinals and are aiming to extend their Games winning streak to 58.

Germany, like the U.S., is 2-0 in group play. Tip-off is 5:15 p.m. CEST/11:15 a.m. EDT.

Men’s golf wraps up

Xander Schauffele and Jon Rahm are tied for the lead, one shot ahead of Tommy Fleetwood going into the final round at Le Golf National. Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are close enough that gold is not out of reach.

South Korea’s Tom Kim is playing for a medal, which would exempt him from his country’s mandatory military service, and he needs a big comeback to make that happen.

Scheffler’s group tees off at 12:17 p.m. CEST/6:17 a.m. EDT, McIlroy at 12:28/6:28 and Schauffele, Rahm and Fleetwood at 12:39/6:39.

Novak Djokovic vs. Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will meet for the men’s tennis singles gold medal in the latest installment of a fascinating old-vs.-young rivalry that included a matchup in the Wimbledon final three weeks ago.

Alcaraz won that one, just like he did when they played each other for last year’s trophy at the All England Club. Serbia’s Djokovic is 37 and the oldest man to play in an Olympic singles final. Spain’s Alcaraz is 21 and the youngest.

Djokovic won a bronze at Beijing in 2008 but has made clear he really wants an Olympic gold on his resume, which already features a men’s record 24 Grand Slam singles titles. Alcaraz is making his Olympic debut.

The match will not begin before 2 p.m. CEST/8 a.m. EDT.

Daniel Wiffen swims again

The swimming program features the women’s 50-meter freestyle final at 6:30 CEST/12:30 EDT, with American Gretchen Walsh going for her third medal of the Paris Games. She took home silver in the 100-meter butterfly and as part of the 4×100-meter freestyle relay.

Immediately after that, it’s Wiffen’s turn again in the men’s 1,500-meter freestyle. The 23-year-old already won the 800-meter race for Ireland’s first Olympic swimming gold medal in nearly three decades.

The men’s and women’s 4×100-meter medley relay finals are the final swimming events in the Paris Games pool, scheduled for 7:10 p.m. CEST/1:10 EDT and 7:32/1:32.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.