2024 Little League World Series Glance

At Williamsport, Pa.

All Times EDT

UNITED STATES

GREAT LAKES REGION, Hinsdale, Ill.; METRO REGION, Staten Island, N.Y.; MID-ATLANTIC REGION, Newtown, Pa.; MIDWEST REGION, Sioux Falls, S.D.; MOUNTAIN REGION, Henderson, Nev.; NEW ENGLAND REGION, Salem, N.H.; NORTHWEST REGION, Puyallup, Wash.; SOUTHEAST REGION, Lake Mary, Fla.; SOUTHWEST REGION, Boerne, Texas; WEST REGION, Henderson, Nev.

INTL.

ASIA-PACIFIC REGION, Taoyuan City, Chinese Taipei; AUSTRALIA REGION, Sydney, New South Wales; CANADA REGION, Surrey, British Columbia; CARIBBEAN REGION, Santa Cruz, Aruba; CUBA REGION, Santa Clara, Cuba; EUROPE-AFRICA REGION, Brno, Czech Republic; JAPAN REGION, Tokyo, Japan; LATIN AMERICA REGION, Barquisimeto, Venezuela; MEXICO REGION, Matamoros, Mexico; PUERTO RICO REGION, Guayama, PR

Double Elimination

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Game 1: Matamoros (Mexico) 2, Santa Cruz (Aruba) 0

Game 2: Henderson (Nev.) 3, Salem (N.H.) 1

Game 3: Taoyuan City (Chinese Taipei) 8, Surrey (British Columbia) 0

Game 4: Lake Mary (Fla.) 2, Sioux Falls (S.D.) 1

Thursday, Aug. 15

Game 5: Tokyo (Japan) 11, Guayama (PR) 0

Game 6: Henderson (Nev.) 9, Staten Island (N.Y.) 1

Game 7: Santa Clara (Cuba) 4, Brno (Czech Republic) 1

Game 8: Boerne (Texas) 9, Newtown (Pa.) 0

Friday, Aug. 16

Game 9: Barquisimeto (Venezuela) 10, Matamoros (Mexico) 0

Game 10: Henderson (Nev.) 5, Hinsdale (Ill.) 0

Game 11: Taoyuan City (Chinese Taipei) 11, Sydney (New South Wales) 0

Game 12: Lake Mary (Fla.) 6, Puyallup (Wash.) 1

Saturday, Aug. 17

Game 13: Surrey (British Columbia) 12, Guayama (PR) 5

Game 14: Staten Island (N.Y.) 6, Sioux Falls (S.D.) 3

Game 15: Santa Cruz (Aruba) 8, Brno (Czech Republic) 3

Game 16: Newtown (Pa.) 5, Salem (N.H.) 0

Sunday, Aug. 18

Game 17: Staten Island (N.Y.) 4, Hinsdale (Ill.) 0

Game 18: Matamoros (Mexico) 8, Surrey (British Columbia) 0

Game 19: Newtown (Pa.) 12, Puyallup (Wash.) 2

Monday, Aug. 19

Game 21: Tokyo (Japan) 2, Barquisimeto (Venezuela) 1

Game 22: Henderson (Nev.) 3, Henderson (Nev.) 2

Game 23: Taoyuan City (Chinese Taipei) 10, Santa Clara (Cuba) 2

Game 24: Boerne (Texas) 4, Lake Mary (Fla.) 1

Tuesday, Aug. 20

Game 25: Barquisimeto (Venezuela) vs. Santa Cruz (Aruba), 1 p.m.

Game 26: Henderson (Nev.) vs. Newtown (Pa.), 3 p.m.

Game 27: Matamoros (Mexico) vs. Santa Clara (Cuba), 5 p.m.

Game 28: Staten Island (N.Y.) vs. Lake Mary (Fla.), 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 21

Game 29: Tokyo (Japan) vs. Taoyuan City (Chinese Taipei), 1 p.m.

Game 30: Henderson (Nev.) vs. Boerne (Texas), 3 p.m.

Game 31: Game 27 winner vs. Game 25 winner, 5 p.m.

Game 32: Game 28 winner vs. Game 26 winner, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 22

Game 33: Game 29 loser vs. Game 31 winner, 3 p.m.

Game 34: Game 30 loser vs. Game 32 winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 24

Championship

Game 35: Game 29 winner vs. Game 33 winner, Noon

United States Championship

Game 36: Game 30 winner vs. Game 34 winner, 3 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 25

Third Place

Game 37: Game 35 loser vs. Game 36 loser, 10 a.m.

Championship

Game 38: Game 36 winner vs. Game 35 winner, 3 p.m.

