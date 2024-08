2024 Little League World Series Glance

At Williamsport, Pa. All Times EDT UNITED STATES GREAT LAKES REGION, Hinsdale, Ill.; METRO REGION, Staten Island, N.Y.; MID-ATLANTIC REGION,…

At Williamsport, Pa.

All Times EDT

UNITED STATES

GREAT LAKES REGION, Hinsdale, Ill.; METRO REGION, Staten Island, N.Y.; MID-ATLANTIC REGION, Newtown, Pa.; MIDWEST REGION, Sioux Falls, S.D.; MOUNTAIN REGION, Henderson, Nev.; NEW ENGLAND REGION, Salem, N.H.; NORTHWEST REGION, Puyallup, Wash.; SOUTHEAST REGION, Lake Mary, Fla.; SOUTHWEST REGION, Boerne, Texas; WEST REGION, Wailuku, Hawaii

INTL.

ASIA-PACIFIC REGION, Taoyuan City, Chinese Taipei; AUSTRALIA REGION, Sydney, New South Wales; CANADA REGION, Surrey, British Columbia; CARIBBEAN REGION, Santa Cruz, Aruba; CUBA REGION, Santa Clara, Cuba; EUROPE-AFRICA REGION, Brno, Czech Republic; JAPAN REGION, Tokyo, Japan; LATIN AMERICA REGION, Barquisimeto, Venezuela; MEXICO REGION, Matamoros, Mexico; PUERTO RICO REGION, Guayama, PR

Double Elimination

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Game 1: Matamoros (Mexico) 2, Santa Cruz (Aruba) 0

Game 2: Wailuku (Hawaii) 3, Salem (N.H.) 1

Game 3: Taoyuan City (Chinese Taipei) 8, Surrey (British Columbia) 0

Game 4: Lake Mary (Fla.) 2, Sioux Falls (S.D.) 1

Thursday, Aug. 15

Game 5: Tokyo (Japan) 11, Guayama (PR) 0

Game 6: Henderson (Nev.) 9, Staten Island (N.Y.) 1

Game 7: Santa Clara (Cuba) 4, Brno (Czech Republic) 1

Game 8: Boerne (Texas) 9, Newtown (Pa.) 0

Friday, Aug. 16

Game 9: Matamoros (Mexico) vs. Barquisimeto (Venezuela), 1 p.m.

Game 10: Wailuku (Hawaii) vs. Hinsdale (Ill.), 3 p.m.

Game 11: Sydney (New South Wales) vs. Taoyuan City (Chinese Taipei), 5 p.m.

Game 12: Puyallup (Wash.) vs. Lake Mary (Fla.), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17

Game 13: Guayama (PR) vs. Surrey (British Columbia), 1 p.m.

Game 14: Sioux Falls (S.D.) vs. Staten Island (N.Y.), 3 p.m.

Game 15: Brno (Czech Republic) vs. Santa Cruz (Aruba), 5 p.m.

Game 16: Salem (N.H.) vs. Newtown (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 18

Game 17: Game 10 loser vs. Game 14 winner, 9 a.m.

Game 18: Game 9 loser vs. Game 13 winner, 11 a.m.

Game 19: Game 16 winner vs. Game 12 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 20: Game 15 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 2 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 19

Game 21: Tokyo (Japan) vs. Game 9 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 22: Henderson (Nev.) vs. Game 10 winner, 3 p.m.

Game 23: Game 11 winner vs. Santa Clara (Cuba), 5 p.m.

Game 24: Game 12 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 20

Game 25: Game 21 loser vs. Game 20 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 26: Game 22 loser vs. Game 19 winner, 3 p.m.

Game 27: Game 18 winner vs. Game 23 loser, 5 p.m.

Game 28: Game 17 winner vs. Game 24 loser, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 21

Game 29: Game 21 winner vs. Game 23 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 30: Game 22 winner vs. Game 24 winner, 3 p.m.

Game 31: Game 27 winner vs. Game 25 winner, 5 p.m.

Game 32: Game 28 winner vs. Game 26 winner, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 22

Game 33: Game 29 loser vs. Game 31 winner, 3 p.m.

Game 34: Game 30 loser vs. Game 32 winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 24

Game 35: Game 29 winner vs. Game 33 winner, Noon

United States Championship

Game 36: Game 30 winner vs. Game 34 winner, 3 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 25

Third Place

Game 37: Game 35 loser vs. Game 36 loser, 10 a.m.

Championship

Game 38: Game 36 winner vs. Game 35 winner, 3 p.m.

