2024 Little League World Series Glance

At Williamsport, Pa.
All Times EDT
UNITED STATES
GREAT LAKES REGION, Hinsdale, Ill.; METRO REGION, Staten Island, N.Y.; MID-ATLANTIC REGION, Newtown, Pa.; MIDWEST REGION, Sioux Falls, S.D.; MOUNTAIN REGION, Henderson, Nev.; NEW ENGLAND REGION, Salem, N.H.; NORTHWEST REGION, Puyallup, Wash.; SOUTHEAST REGION, Lake Mary, Fla.; SOUTHWEST REGION, Boerne, Texas; WEST REGION, Wailuku, Hawaii
INTL.
ASIA-PACIFIC REGION, Taoyuan City, Chinese Taipei; AUSTRALIA REGION, Sydney, New South Wales; CANADA REGION, Surrey, British Columbia; CARIBBEAN REGION, Santa Cruz, Aruba; CUBA REGION, Santa Clara, Cuba; EUROPE-AFRICA REGION, Brno, Czech Republic; JAPAN REGION, Tokyo, Japan; LATIN AMERICA REGION, Barquisimeto, Venezuela; MEXICO REGION, Matamoros, Mexico; PUERTO RICO REGION, Guayama, PR
Double Elimination
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Game 1: Matamoros (Mexico) 2, Santa Cruz (Aruba) 0
Game 2: Wailuku (Hawaii) 3, Salem (N.H.) 1
Game 3: Taoyuan City (Chinese Taipei) 8, Surrey (British Columbia) 0
Game 4: Lake Mary (Fla.) 2, Sioux Falls (S.D.) 1
Thursday, Aug. 15
Game 5: Tokyo (Japan) 11, Guayama (PR) 0
Game 6: Henderson (Nev.) 9, Staten Island (N.Y.) 1
Game 7: Santa Clara (Cuba) 4, Brno (Czech Republic) 1
Game 8: Boerne (Texas) 9, Newtown (Pa.) 0
Friday, Aug. 16
Game 9: Barquisimeto (Venezuela) 10, Matamoros (Mexico) 0
Game 10: Wailuku (Hawaii) 5, Hinsdale (Ill.) 0
Game 11: Taoyuan City (Chinese Taipei) 11, Sydney (New South Wales) 0
Game 12: Lake Mary (Fla.) 6, Puyallup (Wash.) 1
Saturday, Aug. 17
Game 13: Surrey (British Columbia) 12, Guayama (PR) 5
Game 14: Staten Island (N.Y.) 6, Sioux Falls (S.D.) 3
Game 15: Santa Cruz (Aruba) 8, Brno (Czech Republic) 3
Game 16: Newtown (Pa.) 5, Salem (N.H.) 0
Sunday, Aug. 18
Game 17: Staten Island (N.Y.) 4, Hinsdale (Ill.) 0
Game 18: Matamoros (Mexico) 8, Surrey (British Columbia) 0
Game 19: Newtown (Pa.) 12, Puyallup (Wash.) 2
Monday, Aug. 19
Game 21: Tokyo (Japan) 2, Barquisimeto (Venezuela) 1
Game 22: Henderson (Nev.) 3, Wailuku (Hawaii) 2
Game 23: Taoyuan City (Chinese Taipei) 10, Santa Clara (Cuba) 2
Game 24: Boerne (Texas) 4, Lake Mary (Fla.) 1
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Game 25: Barquisimeto (Venezuela) 2, Santa Cruz (Aruba) 1
Game 26: Wailuku (Hawaii) 3, Newtown (Pa.) 1
Game 27: Matamoros (Mexico) 6, Santa Clara (Cuba) 4
Game 28: Lake Mary (Fla.) 6, Staten Island (N.Y.) 1
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Game 29: Taoyuan City (Chinese Taipei) 3, Tokyo (Japan) 1
Game 30: Boerne (Texas) 5, Henderson (Nev.) 2
Game 31: Barquisimeto (Venezuela) 11, Matamoros (Mexico) 3
Game 32: Lake Mary (Fla.) 4, Wailuku (Hawaii) 3
Thursday, Aug. 22
Game 33: Barquisimeto (Venezuela) 3, Tokyo (Japan) 2
Game 34: Lake Mary (Fla.) 6, Henderson (Nev.) 3
Saturday, Aug. 24
INTL. Championship
Game 35: Taoyuan City (Chinese Taipei) 4, Barquisimeto (Venezuela) 1
United States Championship
Game 36: Lake Mary (Fla.) 10, Boerne (Texas) 7
Sunday, Aug. 25
Third Place
Game 37: Barquisimeto (Venezuela) 4, Boerne (Texas) 3
Championship
Game 38: Lake Mary (Fla.) vs. Taoyuan City (Chinese Taipei), 3 p.m.
