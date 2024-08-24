2024 Little League World Series Glance

At Williamsport, Pa. All Times EDT UNITED STATES GREAT LAKES REGION, Hinsdale, Ill.; METRO REGION, Staten Island, N.Y.; MID-ATLANTIC REGION,…

At Williamsport, Pa.

All Times EDT

UNITED STATES

GREAT LAKES REGION, Hinsdale, Ill.; METRO REGION, Staten Island, N.Y.; MID-ATLANTIC REGION, Newtown, Pa.; MIDWEST REGION, Sioux Falls, S.D.; MOUNTAIN REGION, Henderson, Nev.; NEW ENGLAND REGION, Salem, N.H.; NORTHWEST REGION, Puyallup, Wash.; SOUTHEAST REGION, Lake Mary, Fla.; SOUTHWEST REGION, Boerne, Texas; WEST REGION, Wailuku, Hawaii

INTL.

ASIA-PACIFIC REGION, Taoyuan City, Chinese Taipei; AUSTRALIA REGION, Sydney, New South Wales; CANADA REGION, Surrey, British Columbia; CARIBBEAN REGION, Santa Cruz, Aruba; CUBA REGION, Santa Clara, Cuba; EUROPE-AFRICA REGION, Brno, Czech Republic; JAPAN REGION, Tokyo, Japan; LATIN AMERICA REGION, Barquisimeto, Venezuela; MEXICO REGION, Matamoros, Mexico; PUERTO RICO REGION, Guayama, PR

Double Elimination

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Game 1: Matamoros (Mexico) 2, Santa Cruz (Aruba) 0

Game 2: Wailuku (Hawaii) 3, Salem (N.H.) 1

Game 3: Taoyuan City (Chinese Taipei) 8, Surrey (British Columbia) 0

Game 4: Lake Mary (Fla.) 2, Sioux Falls (S.D.) 1

Thursday, Aug. 15

Game 5: Tokyo (Japan) 11, Guayama (PR) 0

Game 6: Henderson (Nev.) 9, Staten Island (N.Y.) 1

Game 7: Santa Clara (Cuba) 4, Brno (Czech Republic) 1

Game 8: Boerne (Texas) 9, Newtown (Pa.) 0

Friday, Aug. 16

Game 9: Barquisimeto (Venezuela) 10, Matamoros (Mexico) 0

Game 10: Wailuku (Hawaii) 5, Hinsdale (Ill.) 0

Game 11: Taoyuan City (Chinese Taipei) 11, Sydney (New South Wales) 0

Game 12: Lake Mary (Fla.) 6, Puyallup (Wash.) 1

Saturday, Aug. 17

Game 13: Surrey (British Columbia) 12, Guayama (PR) 5

Game 14: Staten Island (N.Y.) 6, Sioux Falls (S.D.) 3

Game 15: Santa Cruz (Aruba) 8, Brno (Czech Republic) 3

Game 16: Newtown (Pa.) 5, Salem (N.H.) 0

Sunday, Aug. 18

Game 17: Staten Island (N.Y.) 4, Hinsdale (Ill.) 0

Game 18: Matamoros (Mexico) 8, Surrey (British Columbia) 0

Game 19: Newtown (Pa.) 12, Puyallup (Wash.) 2

Monday, Aug. 19

Game 21: Tokyo (Japan) 2, Barquisimeto (Venezuela) 1

Game 22: Henderson (Nev.) 3, Wailuku (Hawaii) 2

Game 23: Taoyuan City (Chinese Taipei) 10, Santa Clara (Cuba) 2

Game 24: Boerne (Texas) 4, Lake Mary (Fla.) 1

Tuesday, Aug. 20

Game 25: Barquisimeto (Venezuela) 2, Santa Cruz (Aruba) 1

Game 26: Wailuku (Hawaii) 3, Newtown (Pa.) 1

Game 27: Matamoros (Mexico) 6, Santa Clara (Cuba) 4

Game 28: Lake Mary (Fla.) 6, Staten Island (N.Y.) 1

Wednesday, Aug. 21

Game 29: Taoyuan City (Chinese Taipei) 3, Tokyo (Japan) 1

Game 30: Boerne (Texas) 5, Henderson (Nev.) 2

Game 31: Barquisimeto (Venezuela) 11, Matamoros (Mexico) 3

Game 32: Lake Mary (Fla.) 4, Wailuku (Hawaii) 3

Thursday, Aug. 22

Game 33: Barquisimeto (Venezuela) 3, Tokyo (Japan) 2

Game 34: Lake Mary (Fla.) 6, Henderson (Nev.) 3

Saturday, Aug. 24

INTL. Championship

Game 35: Taoyuan City (Chinese Taipei) 4, Barquisimeto (Venezuela) 1

United States Championship

Game 36: Lake Mary (Fla.) 10, Boerne (Texas) 7

Sunday, Aug. 25

Third Place

Game 37: Barquisimeto (Venezuela) vs. Boerne (Texas), 10 a.m.

Championship

Game 38: Lake Mary (Fla.) vs. Taoyuan City (Chinese Taipei), 3 p.m.

