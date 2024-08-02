2 Germany forwards to miss the Olympic semifinal against the U.S. women’s team with illness, injury

LYON, France (AP) — Germany captain Alexandra Popp and forward Lea Schüller will be sidelined for Tuesday’s semifinal against the…

LYON, France (AP) — Germany captain Alexandra Popp and forward Lea Schüller will be sidelined for Tuesday’s semifinal against the United States in the Olympic women’s soccer tournament.

The German soccer federation said Popp has an illness and Schüller has inflammation in a tendon in her left knee.

Popp is the only player in the squad who was involved when Germany won the gold medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Popp and Schüller will be replaced by Nicole Anyomi and Sarai Linder in the German squad. Linder returns after an illness in the group stage.

The United States recalled defender Tierna Davidson to the game-day roster after she missed the last two games with a leg contusion. Defender Emily Sams, activated in Davidson’s absence, returned to the alternate list.

The winner of the Germany-U.S. semifinal game will play either Brazil or Spain in Saturday’s final in Paris. The U.S. beat Germany 4-1 in the group stage.

