17-year-old Estêvão gets first call-up to Brazil’s national team for World Cup qualifiers

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Seventeen-year-old striker Estêvão, who is set to join Chelsea next year from Palmeiras, was handed his first call-up to Brazil’s national team Friday by coach Dorival Júnior for two upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Veteran forward Neymar remains out as he completes his recovery from an ACL injury he sustained last year, but Estêvão has already been tipped by some to become the next big Brazilian star. He could make his debut for the national team against Ecuador on Sept. 6, with Brazil then traveling to Paraguay four days later.

Brazil is only in sixth place in South American qualifying after six games.

Estêvão scored five goals and added five assists in 19 Brazilian league matches this year, while exhibiting some eye-catching dribbling skills.

Dorival Júnior, who took over as Brazil coach at the start of the year, left out eight players who were part of Brazil’s squad in this summer’s Copa America tournament. His team was knocked out in the quarterfinals by Uruguay.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Bento (Al-Nassr), Ederson (Manchester City).

Defenders: Danilo (Juventus), Yan Couto (Borussia Dortmund), Guilherme Arana (Atletico Mineiro), Wendell (Porto), Beraldo, Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Éder Militão (Real Madrid), Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal).

Midfielders: André (Fluminense), Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle), Gerson (Flamengo), João Gomes (Wolverhampton), Lucas Paquetá (West Ham).

Strikers; Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Endrick (Real Madrid), Vinicius Júnior (Real Madrid), Estêvão (Palmeiras), Luiz Henrique (Botafogo), Pedro (Flamengo), Savinho (Manchester City).

