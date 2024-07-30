Zimbabwe appoints Michael Nees as new national soccer coach

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe has appointed Germany’s Michael Nees as its new soccer coach on Tuesday following a winless…

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe has appointed Germany’s Michael Nees as its new soccer coach on Tuesday following a winless start to World Cup qualifying.

The 57-year-old Nees previously coached Rwanda and was also the South Africa director of coaching.

Nees’ appointment was due to his “deep knowledge of the African football landscape,” Zimbabwean Football Association interim head Lincoln Mutasa said.

The German has a big task to revive Zimbabwe’s World Cup hopes. The southern African nation, which has never qualified for the World Cup, is winless after four qualifiers.

The Warriors opened with draws against Rwanda and Nigeria then lost to Lesotho and South Africa.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.