Zack Littell, Rays bullpen hold Royals in check in a 5-1 win interrupted by 2 1/2-hour rain delay

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Zack Littell pitched five innings of four-hit ball before rain arrived, four Tampa Bay relievers allowed one run the rest of the way once play resumed, and the Rays beat beat the Kansas City Royals 5-1 in a game that ended just after midnight Wednesday.

Brandon Lowe homered, Isaac Paredes drove in a pair of runs, and Richie Palacios had three hits, drove in a run and scored from third on a wild pitch by Brady Singer (4-5), the only run either team scored before the 2 1/2-hour delay.

Littell (3-5) completely flustered the Royals, wiggling out of one last jam just as thunder began to sound through Kauffman Stadium. MJ Melendez had hit a two-out pitch to right in the fifth and CJ Alexander followed with his first career big league hit, only for Littell to strike out Kyle Isbel and leave runners on the corners.

Sheets of rain began to fall moments after the teams walked off the field.

When the game continued, the trio of Kevin Kelly, Colin Poche and Jason Adam surrendered just one run — Bobby Witt Jr.’s homer in the sixth — before handing the ball to Pete Fairbanks. The Rays’ closer took care of the ninth to wrap up the win.

Singer allowed one run on three hits and three walks over five innings for Kansas City. He escaped most of his messes except for the second inning, when Palacios singled, reached third on a double by Jose Siri and scored on his wild pitch.

Singer has not won since May 19, going 0-3 in his last seven starts. But the lousy record is not entirely his fault. He’s allowed one earned run apiece in each of his last three starts, yet received two runs of support or fewer in 11 of 17 this season.

Tampa Bay added to its lead when Palacios ripped an RBI double off John Schreiber in the sixth. Parades added a two-run double in the seventh.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: INF/OF Adam Frazier (right thumb strain) could begin a rehab assignment this week, manager Matt Quatraro said. Frazier went on the injured list June 24. He has spent the past few days ramping up baseball activity.

UP NEXT

Rays RHP Ryan Pepiot (4-4, 4.40 ERA) tries to follow a strong start against Seattle when he faces the Royals for the first time in his career. Kansas City RHP Michael Wacha (4-6, 3.91) will oppose him after shutting down Cleveland his last time out.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

