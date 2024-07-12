Xander Bogaerts returns to the Padres’ lineup after being sidelined by a broken shoulder

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres second baseman Xander Bogaerts was activated from the disabled list on Friday in…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres second baseman Xander Bogaerts was activated from the disabled list on Friday in time to start and bat fifth in the opener of a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves.

Bogaerts had been sidelined with a broken left shoulder. He was hurt when he landed awkwardly on a diving attempt at Ronald Acuña Jr.’s RBI infield single in Atlanta on May 20.

He is batting .219 with four homers and 14 RBIs.

To make room on the active roster, catcher Brett Sullivan was optioned to Triple-A El Paso.

The Padres also recalled right-hander Sean Reynolds from El Paso and placed left-hander Wandy Peralta on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to Wednesday, with a left adductor strain.

