World Tour Citi Open Results

Monday
At Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center
Washington
Purse: $2,100,230
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
WASHINGTON (AP) _ Results Monday from Citi Open at Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 64
Christopher O’Connell, Australia, def. Harold Mayot, France, 6-4, 7-6 (3).
Jeffrey John Wolf, United States, def. Zachary Svajda, United States, 6-4, 7-5.
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (7), Russia, def. Ashlyn Krueger, United States, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.
Caroline Dolehide, United States, def. Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.
Women’s Doubles
Round of 16
Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Ingrid Neel (3), Estonia, def. Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Kamilla Rakhimova, Russia, 6-2, 6-3.
