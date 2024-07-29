World Tour Citi Open Results

Monday At Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center Washington Purse: $2,100,230 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor WASHINGTON (AP) _ Results Monday from Citi…

Monday

At Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center

Washington

Purse: $2,100,230

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Results Monday from Citi Open at Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 64

Christopher O’Connell, Australia, def. Harold Mayot, France, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Jeffrey John Wolf, United States, def. Zachary Svajda, United States, 6-4, 7-5.

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (7), Russia, def. Ashlyn Krueger, United States, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

Caroline Dolehide, United States, def. Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Ingrid Neel (3), Estonia, def. Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Kamilla Rakhimova, Russia, 6-2, 6-3.

