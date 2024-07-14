World Series MVP Seager from host Rangers added to AL All-Star roster, replacing injured Correa

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Two-time World Series MVP Corey Seager has been named to the American League All-Star roster as…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Two-time World Series MVP Corey Seager has been named to the American League All-Star roster as a replacement for injured Minnesota shortstop Carlos Correa, giving the reigning champion and host Texas Rangers a third player in Tuesday night’s game.

Correa was held out of Minnesota’s 3-2 loss at San Francisco on Sunday after undergoing an MRI which revealed plantar fasciitis in his right foot. Correa is still expected to attend the All-Star activities in Arlington, Texas.

Seager, going to his fifth All-Star Game, will join Texas second baseman Marcus Semien and reliever Kirby Yates on the AL squad for Rangers manager Bruce Bochy. Semien is replacing Houston’s Jose Altuve as the AL’s starting second baseman.

Altuve will sit out the game to rest his left hand, which has been sore since he was hit by a 94.3 mph slider from Minnesota’s Josh Winder on July 5.

Seager is hitting .270 with 18 homers and 48 RBIs. He has now been an All-Star in each of his three seasons since signing a $325 million, 10-year deal with the Rangers before the 2021 season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.