Wimbledon Results

Friday
At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
London
Purse: £2,890,000
Surface: Grass
LONDON (AP) _ Results Friday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Doubles
Semifinals
Taylor Townsend, United States, and Katerina Siniakova (4), Czechia, def. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Elise Mertens (1), Belgium, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.
