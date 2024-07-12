Wimbledon Results

Friday At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club London Purse: £2,890,000 Surface: Grass LONDON (AP) _ Results Friday from…

Friday

At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

London

Purse: £2,890,000

Surface: Grass

LONDON (AP) _ Results Friday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Taylor Townsend, United States, and Katerina Siniakova (4), Czechia, def. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Elise Mertens (1), Belgium, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

