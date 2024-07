Wimbledon Results

Wednesday At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club London Purse: £17,942,000 Surface: Grass LONDON (AP) _ Results Wednesday from…

Wednesday

At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

London

Purse: £17,942,000

Surface: Grass

LONDON (AP) _ Results Wednesday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

First Round

Quentin Halys, France, def. Christopher Eubanks, United States, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2.

Men’s Singles

Second Round

Brandon Nakashima, United States, def. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

Frances Tiafoe (29), United States, def. Borna Coric, Croatia, 7-6 (5), 6-1, 6-3.

Ugo Humbert (16), France, def. Botic Van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, 7-6 (9), 6-1, 6-3.

Carlos Alcaraz (3), Spain, def. Aleksandar Vukic, Australia, 7-6 (5), 6-2, 6-2.

Women’s Singles

First Round

Jule Niemeier, Germany, def. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, 6-2, 6-1.

Camila Osorio, Colombia, def. Lauren Davis, United States, 6-3, 6-1.

Katie Volynets, United States, def. Maria Carle, Argentina, 6-2, 7-5.

Beatriz Haddad Maia (20), Brazil, def. Magdalena Frech, Poland, 7-5, 6-3.

Elina Svitolina (21), Ukraine, def. Magda Linette, Poland, 7-5, 6-7 (9), 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Second Round

Coco Gauff (2), United States, def. Anca Alexia Todoni, Romania, 6-2, 6-1.

Sonay Kartal, Britain, def. Clara Burel, France, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

First Round

Pedro Martinez and Jaume Munar, Spain, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, and Sumit Nagal, India, 6-2, 6-2.

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Henry Patten, Britain, def. Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori (5), Italy, 6-3, 6-4.

Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz (8), Germany, def. Fernando Romboli, Brazil, and Luciano Darderi, Italy, 6-4, 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

First Round

Zhang Shuai, China, and Miyu Kato, Japan, def. Angelica Moratelli, Italy, and Nadia Podoroska, Argentina, 6-2, 7-6 (2).

