White Sox fall 50 games under .500 and are on pace to match most losses in modern era

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Chicago White Sox haven’t had a record this bad in more than a half-century. They…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Chicago White Sox haven’t had a record this bad in more than a half-century. They are now on pace to match the most losses in baseball’s modern era.

With their 10-2 loss Wednesday night at Texas, the White Sox (27-77) have dropped 10 in a row and are now 50 games under .500 for the first time since finishing 56-106 in 1970.

They are the first team since the expansion Mets in 1962 to lose 77 of their first 104 games — and New York that year went on to a record 120 losses.

“We’re going through it right now,” White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said. “But we’re going through it with the mentality of, you know, we’re coming to the ballpark every day to try to win a baseball game. But we’re also coming to the ballpark every day to improve and develop and, you know, do the things that we have to do to set us up moving forward.”

After one-run losses each of the previous two nights against Texas, the White Sox were still close Wednesday until the reigning World Series champions had a six-run eighth inning. The four-game series concludes Thursday.

Chicago had an early 2-1 lead after Luis Robert Jr. hit his 12th homer with one out in the third. Texas starter Nathan Eovaldi then retired 14 of the last 15 White Sox he faced pitching through the seventh, and they lost for the 38th time this season after having a lead.

“It has been very hard for everybody, players and coaches as well,” Robert said through a translator. “This is something that nobody wants to pass through but unfortunately it’s where we’re at.”

The last six losses have come since the All-Star break. Chicago has lost 16 of 19 overall.

Robert is among several White Sox players, including American League strikeout leader and All-Star left-hander Garrett Crochet, who could be potential targets for contending teams before the trade deadline next Tuesday.

“I haven’t paid attention to that,” Robert said. “I hear people talking about it and some of the guys have been telling me but I try not to pay attention to it.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.