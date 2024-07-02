Veteran shortstop, former AL batting champ Tim Anderson designated for assignment by Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Veteran shortstop and former AL batting champ Tim Anderson was designated for assignment by the Miami Marlins…

MIAMI (AP) — Veteran shortstop and former AL batting champ Tim Anderson was designated for assignment by the Miami Marlins on Tuesday.

Anderson struggled offensively throughout his 65-game stint in Miami, hitting .214 in 234 at-bats with three extra-base hits.

“It’s never an easy day when you have to DFA one of your everyday players,” Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said before a series-opening game against Boston. “Tim was awesome in the clubhouse. I didn’t know him before this year and he was one of the harder workers I’ve ever been around.”

Anderson didn’t fulfill the offensive expectations the Marlins anticipated when he signed a one-year free agent deal. The 31-year-old Anderson played his first eight seasons with the Chicago White Sox and batted over .300 four consecutive years. In 2019, Anderson hit .335 and won the AL batting title.

Injuries and a drop-off in production affected Anderson’s final season in Chicago. The White Sox declined the $14 million club option on Anderson’s contract and he became a free agent.

First-year Marlins president Peter Bendix made Anderson his first notable free agent addition, signing him to a one-year $5 million deal in February.

“It’s one thing if the guy’s not putting in the work and that’s an easy move. This was not one of those cases,” Schumaker said. “Tough day for us and I hope he lands on his feet somewhere because he’s still young and still has a lot to give to the game.”

The Marlins recalled infielder Xavier Edwards from Triple-A Jacksonville to take Anderson’s spot on the roster.

